Basketball recruit calls UNC a ‘dream school’

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels continue to build their recruiting board for future classes. While they continue to seek their first commitment in the 2025 class, the focus will slowly start to shift to other classes.

So far, UNC has yet to offer any prospect in the 2027 recruiting class but already one player is showing interest in the Tar Heels.

Forward Zion Green out of Imhotep Institute in Pennsylvania is a big fan of the Tar Heels’ program, calling them a dream school in a recent interview with Pro Insight after an AAU event in Kansas City.

“Tennessee or UNC, that’s my two dream schools,” the 6-foot-8, 190-pound potential five-star told Pro Insight at the Crossroads Elite Invitational in Kansas City, Kan., last weekend.

The 6-foot-7, 190-pound Green still has a lot of room to improve as he’s only a 2027 prospect and is going into his sophomore year of high school. He doesn’t hold any offers just yet but they will start to pour in once the recruiting cycle picks up.

We are still a bit away from that as we need to let the 2025 class wrap up next year. But he is a player to keep an eye on if UNC does have interest in him.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire