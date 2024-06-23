Basketball prospect in 2026 recruiting class hoping to draw interest from UNC

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are identifying their top targets not only in the 2025 recruiting class but 2026 as well. Over the past few weeks, we have seen UNC hand out some offers including to that 2026 class.

But one prospect that hasn’t received an offer yet is hoping to get more interest from the Tar Heels.

Four-star small forward Herly Brutus has just one offer so far, with Jacksonville being the lone team to offer. However, his play as of late is drawing the attention of teams and more offers are likely on the way.

As Brutus continues his strong play this Summer, he recently caught up with Pro Insight to talk about his recruitment. In the interview, he talked about UNC and hopefully getting an offer from the Tar Heels in the future:

“I had UNC, and it’s still UNC now. And I’m hoping to get that offer sooner or later.”

You can watch the interview below:

We spoke with 2026 Herly Brutus at #CREI24 in KC and talked about his 🏀 journey, work ethic, motivations, getting his first dunk in 5th grade, his joyful personality, off-court interests, playing 🏈 growing up, and more (sound 🔊 on). pic.twitter.com/QoSqn0Z1A4 — Pro Insight (@_proinsight) June 7, 2024

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Brutus is ranked No. 89 nationally, the No. 27 small forward and No. 11 player in the state of Florida per the 247Sports recruiting class.

More offers are expected to roll in for Brutus over time and with UNC being on his mind, will Davis and the Tar Heels officially offer him?

Stay tuned.

