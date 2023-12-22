Basketball Power Index prediction for Florida vs. Grambling State

Florida basketball is set to face the Grambling State Tigers back in the comfortable confines of the O’Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida, Friday afternoon as the Gators look to keep their perfect Dember intact with two non-conference games remaining.

Using the Basketball Power Index, ESPN is giving Florida 98.7% odds to come out on top by a projected 28 points. The game’s matchup quality rating of 45.1 is in the lower middle of the pack among Friday’s games.

“BPI is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward,” the site reads. “BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is… Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day’s rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections.”

The Tigers are currently mired in an eight-game losing streak, with its latest defeat coming from the hands of the Southeastern Lousiana Lions by one point, 47-48.

Grambling State has eclipsed the 80-point mark just twice this season — against the North Texas Mean Green on the road and Champion Christian College at home. Otherwise, the Tigers have taken a beating from the likes of Colorado and Iowa State.

Tipoff between the Gators and Tigers is set for 4 p.m. ET inside the O’Dome and the game can be watched on the SEC Network+.

