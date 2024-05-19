Basketball player collapses mid-game

Jersey and Guernsey were playing at Fort Regent when a Jersey player collapsed [BBC]

A basketball player has collapsed mid-game during a match between Jersey and Guernsey.

A Jersey player collapsed with a suspected heart-attack in the third quarter of the game at Fort Regent in St Helier on Saturday.

The game was stopped immediately and spectators were asked to leave the hall while emergency services treated him.

The Jersey Basketball Association said all basketball sessions planned for Sunday had been cancelled. It has not released the name of the player involved.

A post on its Facebook page added: "Further updates will be posted on social media in due course."

