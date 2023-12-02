Basketball Pickups: Reggie Jackson and Dyson Daniels need to be picked back up

It’s important to remember that today is the last day to try and pull ahead in your fantasy matchups for this week. There are no games on Sunday as the NBA has a scheduled off-day before the In-Season Tournament kicks off. However, we do get 12 games on Saturday. Only six teams don’t play: Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, New York, Washington and Toronto. They all played on Friday, and the six other teams that suited up on Friday (Phoenix, Denver, Orlando, Memphis, New Orleans and Dallas) will all be playing the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday.

There are plenty of games, which means most managers will have a full lineup. However, if you need one or two players to fill out that final spot as you push for victory, here are some decent options.

Reggie Jackson- 38%

After missing nearly a month of games, Jamal Murray returned from his hamstring injury on Wednesday. However, he twisted his ankle in that game and missed Friday’s game. Jackson returned to the starting unit and scored 20 points. If Murray remains sidelined against the Kings, Jackson should be back in lineups.

Dyson Daniels- 18% rostered in Yahoo leagues

CJ McCollum will be cleared on Saturday to travel by plane, but that won’t happen in time for him to travel to Chicago. That means that Daniels should return to the starting lineup and have one more game of streaming value. He has averaged 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals across his 11 starts this season.

Jaylen Nowell- less than 1%

Nowell didn’t do much in his first three games with Memphis, but he went off for 19 points on Friday. He played 26 minutes, and the Grizzlies should have a similar rotation against the Suns on Saturday. Nowell isn’t going to contribute in many categories, but he can provide a scoring boost.

Vince Williams Jr.- less than 1%

Much like Nowell, Williams’ performance on Friday came out of nowhere. He posted a 15/9/3/2 line with three triples in 26 minutes off the bench. His game is a bit more well-rounded than Nowell’s, and he has some upside as a streaming option against Phoenix.

Moses Moody- 6%

Andrew Wiggins is questionable to play on Saturday after missing Thursday’s game. Moody started in his place in their first matchup against the Clippers, and if Wiggins misses another one, Moody should remain in the starting unit. He played 28 minutes and posted a 13/3/1 line with a 3-pointer on Thursday.

Brandin Podziemski- 3%

With Chris Paul and Gary Payton II still out, Podziemski should continue to play big minutes off the bench. He played 31 minutes on Thursday and finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two 3-pointers. The rookie has played well so far and could be worth more than just a one-day stream.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 4%

Anthony Edwards is doubtful to play on Saturday after missing their last game. His absence allowed NAW to have a monster performance with a 20/5/7/5/2 line and four 3-pointers. While the numbers probably won’t be quite to that level, he should return solid value.

Andrew Nembhard- 3%

Tyrese Haliburton is questionable to play on Saturday, and if he isn’t able to give it a go, Nembhard should be handed the keys to the offense. He won’t produce anywhere near the level of Haliburton, but he should be able to contribute some assists and steals.

Ayo Dosunmu- 2%

With Zach LaVine set to miss another week and DeMar DeRozan questionable, Dosunmu has a chance to remain in the starting unit. He played 39 minutes on Thursday and contributed a 14/6/6/3 line to help the Bulls end their losing streak. Even if DeMar is back, Dosunmu should still play a considerable role.

Josh Green- 5% and Jaden Hardy- 2%

Luka Doncic missed Friday’s game due to the birth of his daughter, and there is a real chance that he misses another game on Saturday. Jason Kidd also said that Kyrie Irving has a chance of missing Saturday’s game due to a foot injury. If that happens, Green and Hardy will be more than worth a stream. Kyrie did express that he was looking forward to playing against the Thunder, and if he is able to suit up, then only Green would be worth streaming.