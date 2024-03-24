Basketball Pickups: Miles McBride has become Thibs' new favorite

We’re getting to the end of this current matchup, which is probably the earliest that most leagues wrap up their playoffs. Whether you’re looking for a final push to get your team to next week or trying to narrowly win a championship, streaming in a few widely available guys could make a huge difference.

There aren’t any teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back, though the Pistons, 76ers, Pacers, Cavs and Clippers are playing the first leg of one. Kyle Lowry is getting a rest night for Philly, which should open up minutes for Buddy Hield and Cam Payne. The Clippers are always a concern on a back-to-back, but it shouldn’t be an issue on Sunday. Evan Mobley is questionable to return to the lineup on Sunday, so if he is back, he will probably sit out on Monday. There are only six games on Sunday, with the first one tipping off at 3pm ET, so set your lineups early!

Miles McBride- 15% rostered in Yahoo leagues

Tom Thibodeau has a new favorite player. He praised McBride’s conditioning after Saturday’s game, where he played him all 48 minutes. He had 26 points and six 3-pointers, and he had 29 points and six triples two games before this one. They play four games next week, and McBride will likely play the majority of the game in all of them. He isn’t an elite fantasy option, but the minutes are too good to pass up.

Reggie Jackson- 8%

Jamal Murray sat out on Saturday with an ankle injury, and while Mike Malone said that he “hopes” that Murray’s absence isn’t long term, he acknowledged that it could be. He has played well as a starter this year, and he had 23 points, five assists and two steals on Saturday night. With four games next week, Jackson will be a high-priority addition if Murray remains out.

Keon Ellis- 15%

Sacramento’s starting shooting guard has made most of his impact on the defensive end, which has resulted in a ton of steals and blocks. However, he had 19 points, five rebounds, six assists and four triples to go with two steals and a block on Saturday. He may not produce to that level often, but the defensive numbers should be consistent. They play four games next week, starting with a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday.

Naji Marshall- 6%

New Orleans will be without Brandon Ingram for another week or two, which opens the door for Marshall to see extra minutes. Trey Murphy will start in place of Ingram, but Marshall will be much easier to find on the waiver wire. The Pelicans play in Detroit on Sunday, which makes him even more valuable on a six-game day to wrap up the week. They only play three games next week, but he should provide solid value in those.

James Wiseman- 16%

Like Marshall, Wiseman could be worthy of a stream on Sunday, though they only play three games next week. Jalen Duren was sidelined for their last game, and Wiseman had 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes. If Duren is out (he’s currently questionable), Wiseman will be a must-add to wrap up the week.