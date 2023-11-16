Basketball Pickups: Malik Beasley torches Toronto

Maxey is a top-20 fantasy option moving forward

The Rotoworld Basketball Show crew examines Tyrese Maxey's emergence as one of the 'best guards in the Eastern Conference' and why he can be a top-20 option the rest of the way.

Sometimes, a team is just a good matchup for a player. That may be the case for Bucks guard Malik Beasley, who has gone off in two meetings with the Raptors this season. After scoring 20 points and hitting six 3-pointers in Milwaukee's November 1 loss to Toronto, he was even better Wednesday night. Hitting eight 3-pointers, Beasley scored a season-high 30 points while also putting up four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes. Milwaukee played this game without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a strained right calf.

The Bucks needed scoring to supplement Damian Lillard's efforts, and Beasley came through in a big way. Milwaukee finishes the Week with a road/home back-to-back, as they'll visit Charlotte on Friday and host Dallas the following night. Given Giannis' injury and MarJon Beauchamp leaving Wednesday's game with a sprained right ankle, Beasley is a player fantasy managers should seek out. He's rostered in less than 10 percent of Yahoo leagues, which is understandable given the meager fantasy production. But the injuries and Khris Middleton being on a minutes restriction work in Beasley's favor, at least for the remainder of Week 4.

Let's look at a few more pickups, including two who will be of increased value during Thursday's two-game slate.

Al Horford (39%)

The Celtics were down two starters for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, as Jaylen Brown (illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee contusion) were ruled out. As a result, Horford and Sam Hauser were moved into the starting lineup, with the former coming up big on the defensive end of the floor in Boston's 117-107 victory. Horford rejected five shots, the most he's had in a game since January 2, 2022, to go along with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and four 3-pointers in 29 minutes. With Boston playing two more games this week, the second being the first of a back-to-back (Sunday at Memphis, Monday at Charlotte), Horford is an interesting option. At the same time, there's the need to consider the possibility of Porzingis missing more time, that back-to-back could limit Horford as well. At the very least, he'll be worth a look ahead of Friday's game in Toronto.

Cole Anthony (35%)

With Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis) having missed six of Orlando's last seven games, Anthony's fantasy value is enhanced, even with the efficiency concerns. He played 22 minutes off the bench in Orlando's 96-94 win over Chicago on Wednesday, scoring 16 points with five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two 3-pointers. Anthony, who's a better streaming option than rookie Anthony Black until Fultz returns, shot 6-of-11 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line. What also helps here is that the Magic play two more games in Week 4: Friday's rematch with the Bulls in Chicago, followed by Sunday's game at Indiana.

Cam Reddish (28%)

OK, we're at the point where Reddish's rostered percentage needs to surpass 30%. He's providing third-round per-game value in 9-cat formats over the last week, finishing Wednesday's loss to the Kings with 16 points, two rebounds, five steals, and two 3-pointers in 32 minutes. Not only does Reddish's recent play work in his favor, but the upcoming schedule as well. The Lakers play twice more in Week 4, and Reddish being in the starting lineup is considered "status quo," as coach Darvin Ham said earlier this week.

Dario Saric (20%) and Brandin Podziemski (2%)

We might as well add two guys who will be in action on Thursday. With Draymond Green suspended five games for his actions during Tuesday's loss to the Timberwolves, Saric is of even greater value than he already was. After playing well in both games against Minnesota, the second of which he started, the veteran big could be in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future. And even if Kevon Looney is moved back into the starting lineup, Saric's skill set makes him worthy of fantasy consideration until Green returns, at a minimum.

As for Podziemski, the rookie guard out of Santa Clara scored 23 points off the bench on Tuesday, and that was a game the Warriors played without Stephen Curry (right knee strain). During his postgame press conference, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Podziemski will remain in the rotation, a good reason for deep league managers to kick the proverbial tires. Also, Curry has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, so Podziemski's minutes should hold steady, and another good performance could increase his playing time even more.