Basketball Pickups: Grayson Allen's back on the map

With Phoenix's "big three" of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant sharing the floor for the second time on Friday and Jusuf Nurkic locked in as the starting center, the question of the fifth starter was all that needed answering. Grayson Allen, who's rostered in 23% of Yahoo leagues, moved into the starting lineup after missing three games with a groin injury, and he offers higher fantasy upside than either Josh Okogie or Keita Bates-Diop. In Friday's loss to the Knicks, he accounted for 13 points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block, and two 3-pointers, shooting 5-of-5 from the field and 1-of-1 from the foul line.

That isn't the most impressive stat line, but Allen didn't burn the fantasy managers who had him rostered. Also, the combination of Eric Gordon (knee) sitting out and Bradley Beal spraining his right ankle during the first quarter enhances Allen's value moving forward. Beal's had terrible luck with injuries this season, with Friday's game being his second after missing an extended period with a back injury. Even if Gordon can play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, there's a chance that Beal won't. Managers who have Allen rostered should hold onto him, and those playing in leagues where he's still available may need to add him.

Friday's eight-game slate featured some solid fantasy pickups, whether it's players filling in for an injured starter or those whose roles have been enhanced due to injuries to reserves. Let's take a look at some of Friday's top pickups:

Nick Richards (21%)

Hornets starting center Mark Williams missed another game with a back injury, leaving Richards in the starting lineup. After offering minimal production in Charlotte's two games against the Heat, he finished Friday's loss to the Pelicans with 16 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one blocked shot in 30 minutes. And Richards didn't miss a shot, going 7-of-7 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line. He's worth holding onto as long as Williams remains sidelined.

Bilal Coulibaly (23%)

The Spurs weren't the only bad team to end a losing streak on Friday. The Wizards ended their six-game skid with a win over the Pacers, but that doesn't mean it's too early to plan for later in the season. Coulibaly is a player whose fantasy value will be enhanced as the Wizards are no longer in contention for a postseason berth, and he's capable of adding value now. Playing 30 minutes on Friday, Coulibaly put up 17 points, five rebounds, two steals, one block, and two 3-pointers. While not an elite fantasy rookie right now, Coulibaly's minutes and importance to Washington's future make him a player worth rostering in deep leagues. And there could come a point when some standard league managers hop on the bandwagon.

Sam Hauser (15%)

Already playing without Al Horford, the Celtics announced before Friday's game against the Magic that Kristaps Porzingis would also sit. Lamar Stevens was chosen as the fifth starter, but Hauser was the player fantasy managers should have targeted. And he came through, playing 32 minutes and finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals, and three 3-pointers. While the points and 3-pointers weren't a surprise, the rebounds, assists, and steals were. Horford, held out for rest reasons, should be available on Sunday, but the Celtics are exercising caution with Porzingis' calf. As a result, Hauser may have some staying power, especially if he can provide consistent production in categories other than points and triples.

Rui Hachimura (14%)

The Lakers welcomed back LeBron James after he sat out Wednesday's win over the Spurs, but they played the rematch without D'Angelo Russell, Cam Reddish, and Anthony Davis. The perimeter rotation didn't churn out any quality fantasy pickups, but the frontcourt did. Hachimura came off the bench but was still more valuable than spot starter Jaxson Hayes, putting up 20 points, five rebounds, four assists, and one blocked shot in Friday's 129-115 defeat. The Lakers don't play again until Monday, so his rostered percentage will likely decrease. But, if Davis has to miss another game, Hachimura would be back in play as a deep-league add.

Isaiah Jackson (5%)

With starting center Myles Turner being healthy, Jackson's fantasy ceiling is limited in Indiana. However, he's capable of offering solid value when given 20 minutes. That was the case in the Pacers' loss to the Wizards, and he finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, and one blocked shot, shooting 10-of-13 from the field. Jackson's played 13 minutes or more in each of his last five appearances, providing top-100 value in 9-cat formats over the last two weeks. Jalen Smith being sidelined has helped matters, but credit Jackson for making the most of his opportunity.

Vince Williams Jr. (1%)

In the starting lineup for a second straight game, Williams finished Friday's loss to the Rockets with 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, two blocks, and three 3-pointers in 30 minutes. It was a productive night, but his time as a potential streamer will end soon. Ja Morant will be eligible to return from his suspension on Tuesday, and Marcus Smart (foot) is close to returning to the court. What may "save" Williams before that happens is Derrick Rose having to leave Friday's game with a sore hamstring. The Grizzlies play one more game before Morant returns, a road matchup with Oklahoma City on Monday.