Basketball Pickups: Eric Gordon steps up in second half

After 12 games were played on Monday, there will only be five games on Tuesday, which increases the value of players that may not be worth rostering in standard leagues in most scenarios. Five of the ten teams that play on Tuesday will be on the second night of a back-to-back (Jazz, Celtics, Lakers, 76ers, Knicks), so pay close attention to those injury reports when they drop.

Eric Gordon- 19%

Grayson Allen has been thriving in a starting role alongside Phoenix’s big three and has provided sixth round value this season. Gordon and Allen both shined early in the season when Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant all missed time, but since Allen remained in the starting lineup, he was able to retain that value. However, Allen exited early from Monday’s game with an ankle injury, which allowed Gordon to start the second half. He ended up finishing with 23 points, four rebounds, five assists, one steal, two blocks and five 3-pointers. Assuming Allen remains out against the Nets on Wednesday, Gordon should start and provide plenty of triples.

Cody Martin- 3%

Martin has spent the last four games in the starting lineup for a depleted Hornets roster, and he had his best game on Monday. He played 31 minutes and finished with 14 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and three 3-pointers. In his previous game, he had nine points, seven rebounds and six assists. He has been solid lately, and he should continue to start, which gives him some upside.

Christian Wood- 12%, Jaxson Hayes- less than 1%

Anthony Davis said after Monday’s game that his groin injury “flared up” in the second half, and that he “couldn’t move the way he is accustomed to on both ends of the floor”, per The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. They play against Atlanta on Tuesday, and if he remains out, either Wood or Hayes will start in his place. Hayes saw more minutes on Monday and started the last time Davis missed a game. However, that was a month and a half ago, and Wood played a larger role in that game. Wood should be the priority, though both could be productive if AD is out.

Cam Whitmore- 17%

Even with Jabari Smith Jr. back in the lineup on Monday, Whitmore was productive and had 20 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes. 12 of those came over the final four minutes of the first quarter, and the limited role isn’t encouraging. However, he should be worth keeping around until Tari Eason is healthy.

Gary Trent Jr.- 33%

Toronto is one of the 10 teams playing on Tuesday, and Trent Jr. should remain in the starting backcourt alongside Dennis Schroder since Immanuel Quickley is doubtful and RJ Barrett is out. He scored 16 points with four 3-pointers on Sunday and contributed two steals. He should be productive once again on Tuesday.

Memphis

The Grizzlies only had eight active players on Monday, including Matt Hurt, who they signed to a 10-day contract earlier in the day. Every rotation player on the team keeps getting hurt (pun intended), and that is allowing us to have a small sample of silly season in January. Who will see the minutes? Who will be worth streaming? That’ll probably change every game. However, they play their next game on Thursday, which is a four-game day. Who should you stream? Take your dart throw and hope it hits.