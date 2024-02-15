Basketball Pickups: C'mon Mann!

by Zak Hanshew, Rotoworld

Tre Mann (29% rostered)

Mann finished Wednesday’s win over Atlanta with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and four triples across 29 minutes. Mann, oh Mann, this guy is good! Since arriving in Charlotte at the trade deadline, Mann has started in each of his three appearances. He’s been wildly productive in his brief tenure with the Hornets, averaging 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.0 triples. The young guard is surely in Charlotte’s plans as a member of their core which includes Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball. Mann should see plenty of run to end the season, and he needs to be rostered everywhere.

Ayo Dosunmu (43% rostered)

Over his last 12 games, Dosunmu has averaged 16.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.5 triples across 33.8 minutes. In that span, he's provided top-80 fantasy value, and there's no reason to think he'll slow his current pace anytime soon. Dosunmu has benefited tremendously from the absence of Zach LaVine, and his breakout has been a thing of beauty. It's still not too late to get him on your fantasy squad!

Grant Williams (24% rostered)

Willams' production was fairly muted to start the season with Dallas, but he's come alive since his trade to Charlotte. Williams posted a loaded, 15/10/2/2 line on Wednesday, and through three games with the Hornets, he's averaged 17.0 points, 7.3 boards, 2.0 assists and 2.0 triples while shooting better than 50% from the floor and better than 90% from the charity stripe. There's a lot of buzz around this guy, and he should be added to fantasy teams wherever he's available.

Marvin Bagley III (44% rostered)

MBIII has been great over his last two games without Daniel Gafford, averaging 13.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks. There's always that risk of him burning us back in the corner of our mind, but until that happens, add Bagley III and continue to fire him up in fantasy lineups.

Precious Achiuwa (51% rostered)

He went off for 23 points, 14 boards and five dimes in Wednesday’s loss to Orlando, and despite the Knicks riding a four-game losing streak into the All-Star break, Achiuwa has performed quite well as an individual. He’s posted two double-doubles in that span and averaged 14.8 points, 13.3 boards and 1.8 swats. Achiuwa has provided third-round value over the last week, and he’s a guy to scoop up before the All-Star break.

Paul Reed (55% rostered)

After a rough start to his newfound starting gig, Reed has gotten back on track in a big way. He delivered an 18/12 double-double on Wednesday that included two dimes, a block and a triple. Over his last five, he's averaged 12.2 points, 9.6 boards, 1.0 steals and 1.4 swats. He's still available in nearly 50% of fantasy leagues, so check your waiver wire to make sure he's not without a home.

Amen Thompson (38% rostered)

Thompson went off for 19/12/2/2/1 in Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies, turning in another stupendous effort. Over his last seven, the rookie has averaged 12.4 points, 10.3 rebounds. 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals, and he's ranked just outside the top 110 in per-game fantasy value thanks to a FT% that's barely above 40%. His star should continue to rise post-All-Star break, so make sure to add him. He'll be particularly valuable to your squad if you employ a Punt FT% build.

De’Andre Hunter (32% rostered)

He dropped 21 points on Wednesday for his second straight 20-point outing, and Hunter has started to heat up as of late. Atlanta is dealing with many frontcourt injuries right now, which could open the door for an even larger role down the line.

GG Jackson (32% rostered)

Jackson returned from a one-game suspension and immediately posted a 20-point, nine-rebound performance. He's scored in double figures in five straight, and he's delivered third-round value over his last three. In that span, the rookie has averaged 21.0 points, 6.3 boards, 1.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 3.0 triples. Memphis continues to deal with a ton of injuries, so there should be plentiful opportunities for Jackson on Thursday.

Simone Fontecchio (30% rostered)

Fontecchio delivered 18 points, a rebound, an assist, two steals and two triples across 21 minutes in Wednesday’s loss to the Suns. Fontecchio led the Pistons in scoring, and he did so in limited minutes as Detroit got crushed by Phoenix. The Italian forward has appeared in three games for his new team (two starts) and averaged 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 triples across 26.3 minutes. He’s worth a look off the waiver wire as a player who should see plenty of run for the last-place Pistons to close out the season.