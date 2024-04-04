BASKETBALL: OGBCA announces honors

Apr. 2—Area players and a coach earned special recognition.

The Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association recently released its list of honors, and a pair of area basketball programs earned recognition. Three area players and one coach earned honors from the OGBCA.

Both Chickasha and Tuttle earned OGBCA recognition. One player from Chickasha got recognized to go along with the other two players and coach from Tuttle.

The Golightly name is special when it comes to Chickasha basketball. Multiple Golightlys have earned All-State recognition, and another Golightly just added her name to that list.

Serenity Golightly finished off an accomplished Chickasha career by earning All-State recognition and getting named to the OGBCA Middle West team. The senior was a consistent leader for the Lady Chicks during her career.

Tuttle has been a powerhouse in girls basketball over the past few years, and those who earned recognition have played a big part in that. The Lady Tigers have been one of the top teams in Class 4A.

Allie Rehl and Samantha Teague added recognition to their accomplished careers by earning Middle West All-State spots, and head coach Jamie Combs got named Middle Southwest Coach of the Year after helping lead Tuttle to the Class 4A state tournament once again.