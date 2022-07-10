Basketball legend Sylvia Fowles throws down rare WNBA dunk during final All-Star Game of her career

WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles. AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles threw down a rare WNBA dunk in the final All-Star Game of her career.

The Minnesota Lynx center and Team Wilson starter rose up for the slam on a second-quarter breakaway.

Fowles is one of only a handful of players in the history of the WNBA to dunk in a game.

CHICAGO — Superstar Sylvia Fowles made the most of her final WNBA All-Star Game, cementing her illustrious professional basketball career.

The eight-time WNBA All-Star threw down one of just a handful of dunks in league history during the second quarter of Sunday's contest at Chicago's Wintrust Arena. After her Team Wilson teammates pressured the ball handler for a turnover, Fowles collected the loose ball, took a few dribbles towards the far basket, then extended for the sensational slam.

Fowles (center) celebrates her dunk with All-Star teammates Candace Parker (left) and A'ja Wilson. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

"I just heard the momentum of the crowd," Fowles said during the post-game press conference. "...I was like 'just go for it,' but it was just in the moment. I didn't really think about it."

A SportsCenter tweet captured the exhilarating moment when everyone in the arena, including fellow All-Stars on the floor, went wild after the showy play.

Sunday wasn't the first time the Minnesota Lynx center rose up for a dunk. In the final seconds of the 2009 WNBA All-Star Game, hosted in Connecticut, players cleared the way for Fowles to throw one down.

Her dunk in the last All-Star Game of her career was far less of a "gimme."

Fowles — the WNBA's all-time rebounds leader — announced her retirement at the start of the 2022 season. Fittingly, the women's basketball icon began her WNBA career with the hometown team, the Chicago Sky.

Fowles. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

"I don't even remember who I was standing next to, but they were like, 'Uh-oh, is she gonna do it?' and I'm like, 'No, we're old,'" fellow WNBA legend Candace Parker said. "And then... she threw it down and I was like, well, now her nickname is Sylvia 'Tom Brady' Fowles, because now she's gonna come back for another year."

"You can't dunk and then not come back," she added.

