Basketball legend Bill Walton recalled as 'most famous Avoca Jolly Boy'

May 28—PITTSTON — When the sad news came that basketball legend Bill Walton had passed, his many friends in Northeast Pennsylvania immediately reached out to Walton's dear friend, Tom Blaskiewicz.

"I was crushed," Blaskiewicz said when he heard of Walton's passing. "I have so many fond memories of our friendship. Bill was a sincere, genuine guy. He will be dearly missed."

Walton died Monday at the age of 71 after a prolonged fight with cancer, the National Basketball Association league office announced on behalf of his family.

Walton was the NBA's MVP in the 1977-78 season, the league's sixth man of the year in 1985-86 and a member of the league's 50th anniversary and 75th anniversary teams.

That followed a college career in which he blossomed while playing under legendary coach John Wooden at UCLA, becoming a three-time national player of the year.

And, here in NEPA, Walton was revered as "the most famous Avoca Jolly Boy."

Some 60 years ago, a group of friends played softball together and decided they wanted to do something for the youth of Avoca. Anthony "Cooper" Blaskiewicz, Tom's father, was one of the founders of the Jolly Boys.

And so, the Avoca Jolly Boys were born in 1964. Walton came to town to celebrate the Jolly Boys 50th anniversary in 2014.

Stan Waleski, former Pittston Area basketball coach, now retired, runs the organization that provides basketball and other sports and activities for kids from kindergarten to sixth grade.

"A Jolly Boy is a community service person who's tied to Avoca," Waleski said.

The newest member of the Jolly Boys, UCLA and NBA great Walton, addressed the group for nearly three hours in 2014, signing autographs, posing for pictures and weaving stories of basketball, struggles and life.

When the 6-foot-11 Walton took center stage at the Gramercy, he faced about 140 members of the Avoca Jolly Boys. Walton removed his pullover jacket and revealed an Avoca Jolly Boys shirt, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the organization.

"Building community is what it's all about," Walton said at the Gramercy Restaurant on Main Street. "That's what the Jolly Boys are about — helping others chase their dreams."

Then Walton told stories — of his college and NBA teams and teammates, of his coaches and of his life experiences. The crowd never lost interest as Walton offered a candid and learned talk on basketball — "the perfect game" — as he called it.

"Live for what the Jolly Boys organization is," he said. "Substance, character and values. That's what's important."

Walton injected local references, telling the Jolly Boys that he and his longtime friend, Tom Blaskiewicz, stopped at the Butler Mine Tunnel Memorial to pay their respects. He also mentioned the Susquehanna River, West Pittston and teased Blaskiewicz — also known as Harry — saying he must be in the Witness Protection Program.

Walton's message

Walton's message that day was clear and poignant, articulated in a manner that would never reveal his lifelong struggle with stuttering.

His story began from his early days of playing pick-up basketball as a 14-year-old youth in San Diego, where a group of guys in their 30s inflicted his first injury, but not his last. He had 37 surgeries — "procedures" he called them — during his career.

Walton used words like "industriousness" and "enthusiasm" to explain what it takes to be successful — not just in athletics, but in life as well.

He told his memories, talked about his coaches, players and fans. He revealed his fierce competitiveness and listed the great names who influenced him — Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Maurice Lucas, Oscar Robertson, K.C. Jones, Larry Bird, Chick Hearn, Jamaal Wilkes and Coach Wooden.

But he said his fondest memories were away from the playing of the actual games.

"Being on the bus, in the locker room, practice, those are the places where lasting relationships and memories are made," he said. "Make each day a masterpiece. Think of today, this moment, as an opportunity we have to make a difference. Especially in the lives of these young guys. We used to be those guys."

Walton took time to pay tribute to Coach Wooden and his seven principles:

—Be true to yourself.

—Make each day your masterpiece.

—Help others.

—Drink deeply from good books.

—Make friendship a fine art.

—Build a shelter against a rainy day.

—Pray for guidance and give thanks for your blessings every day.

He said Wooden even came up with one for Walton on his graduation day at UCLA:

"The things you learn after you know it all are what counts."

Then Walton talked about his poets — Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead — (Walton attended more than 850 of their concerts) — Neil Young and Bob Dylan.

Walton, though, most enjoyed talking about basketball and life's lessons. He talked about his injury-plagued career — having those 37 surgeries and living with excruciating, debilitating pain that drove him to contemplate suicide.

"If I had a gun, I would have used it," he said in detailing the pain he endured before an eight-hour back procedure got him back on track — his spine was rebuilt.

Walton told everybody to stay focused, to reach your goals, to always send a positive message.

"Groups like this have to combat the negatives that are out there," Walton said to the Jolly Boys. "You have to remove the selfishness, the greed, the excessive waste. Pull the team together. Lead the relentless offensive attack."

When asked, Walton named his top seven players — Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan.

Walton kept his message clear — that he had become who he is because of his parents, his teachers, coaches, mentors, fans and teammates.

"Remember, success is based on how good those other guys are," he said. "Team comes first. Live for what organizations like the Jolly Boys are about. Substance, character and values. That's what's important."

Epilogue

Blaskiewicz met Walton at a business conference in 1998 and, as he said, they hit it off immediately. They had lunch at the ESPN Zone in Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD. From there, the friendship grew.

Both were Celtics fans and Grateful Dead fans. At lunch that day, Blaskiewicz called his friend Jimmy Berlew and Tom's brother Jimmy Blaskiewicz. Blaskiewicz said he and Walton connected and he played numerous voice messages that were filled with sincere well wishes from one friend to another.

Blaskiewicz brought one of the Christmas cards he received from Walton.

This one, from 2012, read:

"May you always make the right move,

May you find joy in all you do.

May you always have love to share, health to spare & friends that care.

And may your year be filled with blessings."

"Bill Walton brought out the best in everyone," Blaskiewicz said. "He met my family, he loved my kids, and he visited my parents in their home."

Blaskiewicz said he last spoke to Walton around Easter.

"I could tell he wasn't felling well," Blaskiewicz said. "He said he was hoping to go to a Neil Young/Crazy Horse concert."

Blaskiewicz was correct when he said Walton brought out the best in everyone — always exuding positively.

He even offered this to this Times Leader reporter:

"I wish you good everything forever," he said.

To Bill Walton, we say, "Godspeed."

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.