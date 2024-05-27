Bill Walton, the legendary basketball player and sportscaster, died Monday at 71, according to the NBA.

The two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer died of cancer and was surrounded by family, the NBA said. He is survived by his wife and four sons.

As a star player on the UCLA Bruins, Walton won two NCAA championships before being named the top pick of the 1974 NBA draft.

He went on to win two NBA championships -- for the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977, and for the Boston Celtics in 1986. He also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, then called the San Diego Clippers.

Walton played on the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams, and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Walton found post-career success as a basketball commentator, becoming well-known for his "infectious enthusiasm and love for the game," according to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

"He delivered insightful and colorful commentary which entertained generations of basketball fans," Silver said.

Silver remembered Walton as a "truly one of a kind" man who "redefined the center position."

"But what I will remember most about him was his zest for life," Silver said. "He was a regular presence at league events -- always upbeat, smiling ear to ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth."

"I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy and admired the time he took with every person he encountered," Silver added.

Basketball legend Bill Walton dead at 71 originally appeared on abcnews.go.com