Basketball: Karmelo Clayborne commits to Texas A&M Texarkana

May 21—Karmelo Clayborne, announced Monday via social media that he has committed to continue his academic and basketball career at Texas A&M University Texarkana.

It's been an exciting four days for Clayborne, as he became a Jacksonville High School graduate Friday night.

Clayborne, a dynamic, fun-to-watch point guard, led Jacksonville in scoring this past season.

Since the close of the Tribe's campaign, Clayborne has been named as the District 18-4A Most Valuable Player as well as being included on the Class 4A All-State team.

In late April he was named the Most Valuable Player in the Azalea Orthopedic All-Star game, which took place in Tyler.

Clayborne proved that he can win games in a variety of different ways during his senior season. In late December 2023 his free throws in the closing seconds enabled the Indians to defeat Tyler High, and on January 9, he dropped in a buzzer beater, giving Jacksonville a victory over No. 2-ranked Martin's Mill (Class 2A).

Texas A&M Texarkana is coached by Ryan Wall. The Eagles compete in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics' Red River Athletic Conference.

With Texas College (Tyler) and Jarvis Christian College (Hawkins) being included in the conference, Clayborne's family, friends and fans should have several opportunities to see him continue his winning ways at the collegiate level.