Basketball highlights of Bills WR Keon Coleman because why not?

One of the attractive talents that wide receiver Keon Coleman has in his back pocket are his handles on the basketball court.

It’s true, while it’s more seen at the tight end position, receivers that can play well on the hardwood is a useful skill set in football. It’s likely something the Buffalo Bills and other NFL liked about him as a prospect prior to the 2024 NFL draft.

And, for whatever reason, NFL quarterback-turned-analyst Robert Griffin III decided to share a bunch of Coleman’s highlights from his days as a basketball player on social media recently.

The clips of Coleman via RGIII can be found below:

