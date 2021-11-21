Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Tennessee defeats North Carolina

After suffering its first loss of the 2021-22 season, Tennessee bounced back with a resounding victory over a ranked opponent Sunday in the Cheez-it Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The No. 17 Volunteers, who were defeated by No. 5 Villanova in the first round, rebounded and was victorious against No. 18 North Carolina in a consolation game.

Tennessee (3-1) boasted a balanced scoring attack as it had four players post double figures in the scoring column.

Guard Zakai Zeigler led the way with 18 points off the bench. He also finished with five assists for the Vols, who held a 39-32 advantage over North Carolina (3-2) at halftime.

Santiago Vescovi finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Kennedy Chandler finished with 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, after shooting 1-for-9 from the floor in Tennessee’s 71-53 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday.

Sixth-year senior John Fulkerson finished with 13 points, six assists and five rebounds.

The Tar Heels’ Brady Manek had 24 points to lead all scorers.