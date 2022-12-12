Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational: No. 7 Vols defeat No. 13 Maryland

No. 7 Tennessee (9-1) defeated No. 13 Maryland (8-2), 56-53, Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Vols led by 21 points in the first half and had a 34-17 advantage at halftime.

Jahmir Young missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer for Maryland as time expired.

Young had a game-high 18 points for Maryland, which had a 2-1 advantage early, its lone lead of the game.

Zakai Zeigler had 12 points and was the only Vol to score 10-plus points.

Tyreke Key recorded nine points. Olivier Nkamhoua totaled eight points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Tobe Awaka and Santiago Vescovi scored seven points each, while Julian Phillips finished with six points and 10 rebounds.

