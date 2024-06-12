‘A basketball genius.’ Heat players, executives mourn the loss of Jerry West

Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West passed away Wednesday morning and the entire NBA community has been in mourning ever since. A 14-time NBA All-Star and a three-timer Hall of Famer who was later named executive of the year twice, West was 86.

Former and current Miami Heat players from LeBron James to Dwyane Wade to Bam Adebayo expressed their condolences via social media.

“Will truly miss our convos my dear friend!” James wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy!”

Added James: “My mentor, My friend! Hopefully I continue to make you proud! You’re already missed!”

In three games against Kentucky in the University of Kentucky Invitational Tournament in the late 1950s, iconic West Virginia star Jerry West scored 15 points, 36 points and 33 points against Coach Adolph Rupp’s Wildcats and led the Mountaineers to two victories.

Adebayo added a photo of West, who also served as the inspiration for the logo, to his Instagram story with the prayer hands emoji. Similarly, Wade shared two videos of him and West chatting on his Instagram story.

“Whenever I got the opportunity to get some gems from the logo I took it,” Wade wrote.

In the second video, West gave a young Wade some words of encouragement.

“You’re one of the two or three best rookies in the league,” West told the burgeoning Heat legend in 2004.

West’s iconic career as a player included nine NBA Finals appearances, one championship and a dozen All-NBA selections. After his retirement in 1974, he coached the Lakers from 1976 to 1979. It might be his time in the Lakers’ front office, however, that endeared him to current generations of hoops fans.

As general manager of the Lakers, he constructed the “Showtime” dynasty, drafting both Magic Johnson and James Worthy. West also drafted Kobe Bryant, whom he later paired with Shaquille O’Neal for the Lakers’ three-peat in the early 2000s. In total, West won eight championships as general manager for the Lakers. He also served in the front offices for the Memphis Grizzlies, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers.

West quite literally devoted his life to basketball so it’s no surprise that Heat owner Micky Arison called the NBA legend one of his “favorite people” in a tweet.

“Jerry West is one of my favorite people that I had the honor to get to know in the NBA,” Arison wrote. “He welcomed me to the league, offered advice from the first day, and asked nothing in return. He will be missed. Rest in peace.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver deemed West “a basketball genius” in his league-wide statement Wednesday morning.

“Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years,” Silver wrote. “He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league’s first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr. Clutch’.”

Silver then surmised West’s tenure off-the-court, calling him “one of the greatest executives in sports history.”

“He will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor,” Silver continued. “I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life. On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife, Karen, his family and his many friends in the NBA community.”