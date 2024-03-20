Basketball coaching rankings: Who has the worst job in the Big 12?

The Arizona State basketball team struggled to a 14-18 overall record this season and went 4-13 in its final 17 Pac-12 games.

And now the Sun Devils are moving to an even tougher conference in the Big 12, which could be a powerhouse in men's basketball, with several programs in the new-look conference ranked among the top programs in the country.

ASU will not only have to face rivals Arizona, Utah and Colorado, who are joining them in the Big 12 next season, but will now have teams like Kansas, Iowa State and Houston to deal with as well.

That doesn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence that the program can experience a quick turnaround in Bobby Hurley's first year in the conference.

Neither does a recent ranking of Big 12 basketball coaching jobs for 2024-25, which ranked the Arizona State job No. 14 out of the 16 coaching jobs in the conference for next season.

Ouch.

More: ASU signs Bobby Hurley to two-year contract extension after 11-month delay

Where Arizona State ranks among Big 12 basketball teams

The Oklahoman's Joe Mussatto ranked all 16 teams in the conference for next season according to six categories and ASU came in only ahead of TCU and UCF.

He wrote of ASU's ranking: "The fighting Lu Dorts (and James Hardenes) don’t bring much history to Big 12 basketball. The Sun Devils made back-to-back NCAA Tournaments in 2017-18 and 2018-19 for the first time since 1979-81."

ASU ranked third-to-last in the historical success category. It was second-to-last in recent success. The program came in tied for sixth in NBA players produced and was 10th in current fan support.

Arizona State was tied for ninth in the "multiple coaches have won there" category and was 11th in the men's basketball revenue category.

More: Big 12, SEC could dominate NCAA Tournament after college conference expansion, realignment

The Arizona State basketball coaching job is one of the worst in the Big 12, according to a recent ranking.

ASU basketball faces a tough test in Big 12 next season

The Oklahoman's ranking put Kansas first and Arizona second among Big 12 basketball programs. Iowa State was third, Cincinnati was fourth, BYU came in fifth and Houston was sixth.

Texas Tech was ranked seventh, followed by Kansas State (eighth), Utah (ninth), Baylor and West Virginia (10th), Oklahoma State (12th) and Colorado (13th).

USA TODAY Sports currently projects seven of the current Big 12 teams that will be in the conference next season to make the NCAA Tournament this year (Houston, Texas Tech, TCU, BYU, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas) and two of the Pac-12 teams joining the Big 12 next season to be in the 2024 March Madness field (Arizona, Colorado).

No matter what ASU's schedule is, it is not going to be easy in Big 12 play.

'It's time for a change': ASU basketball fans call for head coach Bobby Hurley to be fired

Is the Arizona State basketball coaching job really that bad?

ASU has been a mediocre basketball program for years, one that has shown flashes of rising out of that mediocrity, but a program that has been unable to sustain any amount of success.

It's going to be tough to elevate the program in the Big 12, but we still don't think it will be impossible.

Arizona State has long been considered a "sleeping giant," but the possibility exists that it will one day awake and start to realize its enormous potential.

Sun Devil fans can only hope that it happens sometime soon because they have been waiting for a very long time.

Perhaps the shock of the new Big 12 conference can awaken the program from its perpetual slumber?

More: Arizona State's Bobby Hurley among 5 most overpaid men's college basketball coaches

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Big 12 basketball coaching job rankings: Arizona State among worst