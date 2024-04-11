Basketball coach Scott Drew squashes Kentucky rumors, will stay at Baylor

Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew drew interest from Kentucky, but opted to stay with the Bears. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

April 11 (UPI) -- Baylor men's basketball coach Scott Drew ended speculation that he would potentially accept the same role at Kentucky, announcing Thursday on X that he will stay with the Bears.

"We truly believe God has called my family and I to continue our work here at Baylor, surrounded by the best people and community anyone could be blessed to have," Drew wrote on the social media platform.

"We are grateful for the support of [athletic director] Mack Rhoades, President [Linda] Livingstone and the entire Baylor family, and we look forward to working together to bring more championships to Waco."

Drew, 53, was one of several names to surface as potential replacements for John Calipari, who announced Tuesday that he was leaving the Wildcats. The Arkansas Razorback announced Wednesday that they hired Calipari as their new men's basketball coach.

Drew led the Bears to a 24-11 record in 2023-24. He owns a 446-244 overall record during his 21-year tenure with the Bears. He led the Bears to a dozen NCAA men's basketball tournament appearances and a national title in 2021.

UConn coach Dan Hurley, who led the Huskies to a second-consecutive national title on Monday, Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan and former Villanova coach Jay Wright also have been linked to the Kentucky opening over the last week.

The Wildcats went 23-10 under Calipari in 2023-24. They then failed to advance past the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats earned just one tournament win since 2019 under Calipari, who led them to a national title in 2012. He posted a 410-123 overall record over his 15-year tenure with the program. Calipari led the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances.