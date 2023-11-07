Basket in final seconds sends Bradley to overtime victory in season-opener at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Bradley men's basketball team opened the season with some dramatics.

Darius Hannah hit a shot on an assist from Connor Hickman with two seconds remaining to send the Braves to a 73-71 road victory over Alabama-Birmingham on Monday night.

Bradley (1-0) rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to force overtime after leading by as many as 20 in the first half.

BOX SCORE: Bradley 73, UAB 71 (OT) | Previous game: Bradley vs. St. Ambrose

Malevy Leons had 24 points and 14 rebounds to lead BU, which came into the 2023-24 season picked to finish third in the Missouri Valley Conference. Duke Deen added 15 points and Hannah 14.

Javian Davis scored 20 to lead UAB (0-1), which was picked to finish fourth in the American Athletic Conference.

This opening-night matchup was one of only two across the nation to feature two teams that won at least 25 games last season.

UAB went 29-10 overall with a 17-2 record at home last season. The Blazers allowed opponents to score 70.3 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the field.

Bradley went 25-10 overall a season ago while going 8-5 on the road. The Braves averaged 6.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season. The Braves won their lone exhibition game against St. Ambrose.

Bradley offers: 11 high school players with offers from Bradley men's basketball

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: College basketball: Bradley beats UAB in OT of season-opener