'We have basis of a team to dominate for years'

[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts after Celtic beat Rangers to move within touching distance of the Scottish Premiership title.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Peter: Results. Results. Results. At the end of the day that is what counts. Three wins and one draw against our only rivals is what makes the difference. I could not care less how we played or who did what. Winning is what matters. No trophies for second. We have the basis of a team to dominate for years if Brendan Rodgers is backed in the transfer market.

Sean: Maybe the weakest Celtic team ever to win a title! But what does that say about Rangers when they couldn't take advantage. Big upgrade for both teams on the cards.

Patrick: Kyogo Furuhashi wasn't used effectively. Adam Idah is not the super sub he once was. We need to kill games off when 2-1 up and the opponent is a man down, but ultimately it was about the result.

John: Rodgers is a legend. Walks the walk, talks the talk. Now for the cup final. Double on the cards.

Benny: Celtic were outstanding first half and should have been well ahead. No doubts about the red card, it was an awful challenge. It should have been more comfortable than it ended up as we got a bit nervy at still being only 2-1 ahead. But job done and league just about done too.

Gordy: Results matter but we totally lost the thread in the last 20 minutes. Instead of playing keep ball, the players panicked and gave Rangers hope. Should have been killed off, but roll on Scottish Cup final as we will win that too. Soon to be champions.