Basin sports schedule May 22-28

May 22—COLUMBIA BASIN — Check out this week's sports schedule, featuring local baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field events.

This schedule will be updated at columbiabasinherald.com as teams progress through their respective state tournament brackets.

Wednesday, May 22

4A Boys State Golf Championships — hosted at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane, includes Moses Lake.

4A Girls State Golf Championships — hosted at the Creek at Qualchan Golf Course in Spokane, includes Moses Lake.

2A Boys State Golf Championships — hosted at Liberty Lake Golf Course in Liberty Lake, includes Ephrata and Othello

2A Girls State Golf Championships — hosted at MeadowWood Golf Course in Liberty Lake, includes Ephrata and Othello.

1A Boys, Girls State Golf Championships — hosted at the Riverside Golf Club in Chehalis, includes Quincy and Royal.

1B/2B Boys, Girls State Golf Championships — hosted at the Tumwater Valley Golf Club in Tumwater, includes ACH, LRS and Warden.

Thursday, May 23

4A/3A/2A Boys, Girls State Track and Field Championships — 3 p.m. at Mount Tahoma High School, includes Ephrata, Moses Lake and Othello.

1A/2B/1B Boys, Girls State Track and Field Championships — 4 p.m. at Eisenhower High School, includes Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, MLCA/CCS, Quincy, Royal, Soap Lake, Wahluke and Wilson Creek.

Royal softball vs Klahowya — state tournament game begins at 3 p.m. at Columbia Playfields in Richland. Loser out.

Friday, May 24

4A/3A/2A Boys, Girls State Track and Field Championships — 9 a.m. at Mount Tahoma High School, includes Ephrata, Moses Lake and Othello.

1A/2B/1B Boys, Girls State Track and Field Championships — 10 a.m. at Eisenhower High School, includes Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, MLCA/CCS, Quincy, Royal, Soap Lake, Wahluke and Wilson Creek.

4A Boys State Tennis Championships — hosted at The Pacific Clinic and Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. Includes Moses Lake.

2A Boys, Girls State Tennis Championships — 8 a.m. at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle. Includes Ephrata and Othello.

1A/2B/1B Boys State Tennis Championships — 10 a.m. at the Yakima Tennis Club. Includes Soap Lake.

1A Girls State Tennis Championships — 10 a.m. at the Yakima Tennis Club. Includes Royal.

ACH baseball vs Naselle — state tournament game begins at 4 p.m. at Johnson-O'Brien Stadium at Ephrata High School.

Ephrata softball vs Tumwater — state tournament game begins at 9 a.m. at Carlon Park in Selah.

Moses Lake softball vs Emerald Ridge — state tournament game begins at 11 a.m. at Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Othello softball vs Olympic — state tournament game begins at 11 a.m. at Carlon Park in Selah.

Warden softball vs Lind-Ritzville/Sprague — state tournament game begins at 10 a.m. at the Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima. Loser out.

Royal boys soccer vs Vashon Island — state tournament game begins at 4:30 p.m. at Renton Memorial Stadium in Renton.

Saturday, May 25

4A/3A/2A Boys, Girls State Track and Field Championships — 10:15 a.m. at Mount Tahoma High School, includes Ephrata, Moses Lake and Othello.

1A/2B/1B Boys, Girls State Track and Field Championships — 10 a.m. at Eisenhower High School, includes Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, MLCA/CCS, Quincy, Royal, Soap Lake, Wahluke and Wilson Creek.

Monday, May 27

No events scheduled.

Tuesday, May 28

No events scheduled.