Basin sports schedule March 27-April 2

Mar. 27—COLUMBIA BASIN — Check out this week's sports schedule, featuring local baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field events.

Wednesday, March 27

Othello softball vs Wenatchee — 4:30 p.m.

Wahluke softball at College Place (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Warden girls, boys golf vs Okanogan — 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 28

Almira/Coulee-Hartline baseball vs Omak — 4 p.m.

Ephrata boys golf vs multiple opponents — noon at the Lakeview Golf & Country Club, includes Othello.

Ephrata softball vs East Valley (Yakima) (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Ephrata boys soccer at Grandview — 6 p.m.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague softball vs Colfax (doubleheader) — 2 p.m.

Othello boys soccer vs Ellensburg — 6 p.m.

Quincy boys, girls golf vs Cascade (Leavenworth) — 2 p.m.

Quincy boys, girls tennis at Cascade (Leavenworth) — 4 p.m.

Quincy boys soccer at Cascade (Leavenworth) — 6 p.m.

Royal boys, girls tennis at Granger — 3:30 p.m.

Wahluke boys, girls tennis at Grendview — 3:30 p.m.

Wahluke boys soccer vs Kiona-Benton — 4 p.m.

Warden boys soccer vs Royal — 6 p.m.

Friday, March 29

Ephrata boys golf at Appletree Golf Course — 10 a.m.

Joe Lenberg Classic — boys and girls golf tournament, includes Royal.

LRS track and field at Glenn Wolf Invite — 10:30 a.m.

Moses Lake baseball at Eisenhower (doubleheader) — 4 p.m.

Moses Lake softball vs Eisenhower (doubleheader) — 4 p.m.

Moses Lake boys soccer at West Valley (Yakima) — 7 p.m.

Quincy softball at Wapato (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Quincy boys soccer at The Bush School — 6 p.m.

Royal softball vs Eastmont (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Royal baseball vs Deer Park — 6 p.m.

Soap Lake boys, girls tennis at Lake Roosevelt — 4 p.m.

Wahluke baseball at College Place — 3 p.m.

Warden boys soccer vs Granger — 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

ACH baseball, softball vs Wilbur-Creston-Keller (doubleheaders) — noon

Ephrata boys, girls tennis vs Ellensbirg — 10 a.m.

Ephrata baseball at Selah (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.

LRS baseball, softball at Reardan (doubleheaders) — noon

Moses Lake boys, girls track and field at Hermiston — 9 a.m.

Moses Lake softball vs Glacier Peak — 2 p.m. at the Sterling Fourplex in East Wenatchee.

Othello baseball vs Ellensburg (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.

Othello boys soccer vs Selah — noon

Warden baseball at Kittitas (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.

Monday, April 1

No events scheduled.

Tuesday, April 2

Ephrata boys soccer vs Othello — 6 p.m.

Moses Lake baseball at Eastmont — 4 p.m.

Moses Lake boys soccer vs Davis — 7 p.m.

Othello baseball at Chiawana — 4:30 p.m.