Basin sports schedule April 3-9
Apr. 2—COLUMBIA BASIN — Check out this week's sports schedule, featuring local baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field events.
Wednesday, April 3
Othello baseball at Pullman (doubleheader) — 1 p.m.
Warden softball at Colfax, Kittitas (doubleheader) — 10 a.m. at McDonald Park in Colfax.
Thursday, April 4
Ephrata boys soccer at Selah — 6 p.m.
Othello softball vs Richland — 12 p.m.
Friday, April 5
Moses Lake baseball vs Eastmont (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.
Moses Lake softball vs Mount Si (doubleheader) — 4:30 p.m.
Moses Lake boys soccer at Wenatchee — 7 p.m.
Othello softball vs Ellensburg (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 6
Ephrata boys, girls tennis at Grandview — 10 a.m.
Ephrata baseball vs Othello (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.
Quincy baseball vs Royal (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.
Warden baseball vs Goldendale, Lake Roosevelt (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.
Monday, April 8
Moses Lake boys soccer vs Cheney — 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9
ACH baseball, softball vs Curlew (doubleheaders) — 2 p.m.
CWAC Girls Golf Pod 2 — 12 p.m. at Ellensburg, includes Ephrata and Othello.
Ephrata, Othello boys golf at Yakima Elks Golf & Country Club — 11 a.m.
Ephrata softball at Selah (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.
Ephrata boys, girls tennis vs Prosser — 3 p.m.
Ephrata baseball vs Tri-Cities Prep — 4 p.m.
LRS baseball, softball at Liberty (Spangle) (doubleheaders) — 2 p.m.
Moses Lake girls golf at Eastmont — 12 p.m.
Moses Lake boys, girls tennis vs Eisenhower — 3 p.m.
MLCA/CCS baseball at Bridgeport — 4:30 p.m.
Othello boys soccer at East Valley (Yakima) — 6 p.m.
Quincy boys, girls tennis vs Cashmere — 4 p.m.
Quincy baseball, softball at Cashmere — 4:30 p.m.
Quincy boys soccer vs Cashmere — 6 p.m.
Wahluke boys, girls golf at SCAC Golf Match — 11 a.m.
Wahluke boys, girls tennis vs Granger — 3 p.m.
Wahluke boys soccer vs College Place — 4 p.m.
Warden baseball at Walla Walla Valley (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.
Warden softball at Cle Elum-Roslyn (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.
Warden boys soccer vs Kiona-Benton — 6 p.m.