Basin sports schedule April 3-9

Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
Apr. 2—COLUMBIA BASIN — Check out this week's sports schedule, featuring local baseball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis and track and field events.

Wednesday, April 3

Othello baseball at Pullman (doubleheader) — 1 p.m.

Warden softball at Colfax, Kittitas (doubleheader) — 10 a.m. at McDonald Park in Colfax.

Thursday, April 4

Ephrata boys soccer at Selah — 6 p.m.

Othello softball vs Richland — 12 p.m.

Friday, April 5

Moses Lake baseball vs Eastmont (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Moses Lake softball vs Mount Si (doubleheader) — 4:30 p.m.

Moses Lake boys soccer at Wenatchee — 7 p.m.

Othello softball vs Ellensburg (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Ephrata boys, girls tennis at Grandview — 10 a.m.

Ephrata baseball vs Othello (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.

Quincy baseball vs Royal (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.

Warden baseball vs Goldendale, Lake Roosevelt (doubleheader) — 11 a.m.

Monday, April 8

Moses Lake boys soccer vs Cheney — 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

ACH baseball, softball vs Curlew (doubleheaders) — 2 p.m.

CWAC Girls Golf Pod 2 — 12 p.m. at Ellensburg, includes Ephrata and Othello.

Ephrata, Othello boys golf at Yakima Elks Golf & Country Club — 11 a.m.

Ephrata softball at Selah (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Ephrata boys, girls tennis vs Prosser — 3 p.m.

Ephrata baseball vs Tri-Cities Prep — 4 p.m.

LRS baseball, softball at Liberty (Spangle) (doubleheaders) — 2 p.m.

Moses Lake girls golf at Eastmont — 12 p.m.

Moses Lake boys, girls tennis vs Eisenhower — 3 p.m.

MLCA/CCS baseball at Bridgeport — 4:30 p.m.

Othello boys soccer at East Valley (Yakima) — 6 p.m.

Quincy boys, girls tennis vs Cashmere — 4 p.m.

Quincy baseball, softball at Cashmere — 4:30 p.m.

Quincy boys soccer vs Cashmere — 6 p.m.

Wahluke boys, girls golf at SCAC Golf Match — 11 a.m.

Wahluke boys, girls tennis vs Granger — 3 p.m.

Wahluke boys soccer vs College Place — 4 p.m.

Warden baseball at Walla Walla Valley (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Warden softball at Cle Elum-Roslyn (doubleheader) — 3 p.m.

Warden boys soccer vs Kiona-Benton — 6 p.m.