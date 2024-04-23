Basin Sounders team wins title at WA Cup

Apr. 22—MOSES LAKE — Competing at the Washington Premier League's WA Cup over the weekend, the Basin Sounders B2014 team left the tournament as the Bronze 2 champions.

The team, coached by Josh Bruce and Cameron Black, only surrendered one goal over the five games played at the WA Cup, which came in their first match; a 3-1 win over Highline Premier FC on Friday.

On Saturday, the Sounders opened up with a 9-0 win over the NPSA Titans Navy Puyallup before taking down the NPSA Titans White Eastside 14-0. With a 3-0 mark in bracket play, the Sounders advanced to a semifinal match against the North Idaho Avalance, winning 10-0 to reach the finals.

Against J&S Futbol Academy, the Basin Sounders claimed a 4-0 victory to win the Bronze 2 tournament.