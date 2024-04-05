Basin box score roundup for April 5, 2024
Apr. 5—MOSES LAKE — Most of the student athletes in the Basin are on Spring Break this week, but there have been a few games for Moses Lake and Othello teams, both of which performed well in their respective sports.
Tues. April 2
Moses Lake softball vs. Eastmont
MSSL: 0-0-2-3-8-X-X 13
ESTM: 0-1-1-0-0-X-X 2
Othello softball vs. Chiawana
OTHL: 1-0-0-1-2-1-1 6
CHWN: 2-0-3-0-0-0-0 5
Weds. April 3
Othello softball vs. Pullman
Game 1
OTHL: 0-2-1-0-2-0-0 5
PLLM: 0-1-0-0-0-1-2 4
Game 2
OTHL: 0-1-0-X-X-X-X 1
PLLM: 0-1-X-X-X-X-X 1
Thurs. April 4
Othello tennis vs. Richland
RCHL: 0-3-0-X-X-X-X 3
OTHL: 3-0-1-X-X-X-C 4