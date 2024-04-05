Advertisement

Basin box score roundup for April 5, 2024

Staff Report, Columbia Basin Herald, Moses Lake, Wash.
·1 min read

Apr. 5—MOSES LAKE — Most of the student athletes in the Basin are on Spring Break this week, but there have been a few games for Moses Lake and Othello teams, both of which performed well in their respective sports.

Tues. April 2

Moses Lake softball vs. Eastmont

MSSL: 0-0-2-3-8-X-X 13

ESTM: 0-1-1-0-0-X-X 2

Othello softball vs. Chiawana

OTHL: 1-0-0-1-2-1-1 6

CHWN: 2-0-3-0-0-0-0 5

Weds. April 3

Othello softball vs. Pullman

Game 1

OTHL: 0-2-1-0-2-0-0 5

PLLM: 0-1-0-0-0-1-2 4

Game 2

OTHL: 0-1-0-X-X-X-X 1

PLLM: 0-1-X-X-X-X-X 1

Thurs. April 4

Othello tennis vs. Richland

RCHL: 0-3-0-X-X-X-X 3

OTHL: 3-0-1-X-X-X-C 4