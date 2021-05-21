The Vikings traded cornerback Mike Hughes to the Chiefs this month and they spent some time with a former Chiefs cornerback this week.

Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com reports that Bashaud Breeland visited with the Vikings on Thursday.

Breeland spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs and started 32 games in regular season and playoffs. He had 86 tackles, four interceptions, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the regular season. Breeland added 35 tackles in the postseason and he had a memorable interception of Jimmy Garoppolo in Super Bowl LIV.

Taylor adds that Breeland and the Chiefs have had some talks about a third season together, but his Vikings visit opens the door for new stomping grounds in 2021.

Bashaud Breeland visited Vikings Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk