Basham among quintet leaving Blades in summer

Chris Basham, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe will leave Sheffield United at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Versatile defender Basham will leave Bramall Lane after spending 10 years with the Blades, initially joining while United were a League One club. He has not played since sustaining a serious injury in the defeat at Fulham in October.

Right-back Baldock and midfielder Norwood have spent seven and six seasons respectively with United, while goalkeeper Foderingham and left-back Lowe joined in 2020.

The club said it wanted to release the news about the five players before Sunday's final game of the season against Tottenham "to enable them to receive acclaim from Unitedites for their contributions".

All five were members of the squad that won promotion from the Championship last season, but the Blades will slip back into the second tier next term after just one year in the top flight.

A club statement added: "Further news with regards to the futures of other current squad members will follow in due course."