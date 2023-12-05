Basha QB Demond Williams Jr. named Arizona Cardinals high school football Player of Year

Basha Bears quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (9) looks to pass while being pursued by Chandler Wolves strong safety Cam Cooper (8) at Basha High School in Chandler on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Alex Gould/Special for The Republic

The NFL's Arizona Cardinals have named Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr. the Arizona high school football Player of the Year for the 2023 season, after he led the Bears to the Open state semifinals.

Williams, who is headed to Arizona to play college football, passed for 2,990 yards and 32 touchdowns, throwing just three interceptions, and completing an astounding 77% of his passes (188 of 242). He ran for 1,009 yards and 18 TDs on 130 carries.

In his remarkable four-year varsity career, Williams amassed 9,775 passing yards and 91 TD passes, along with 2,656 rushing yards and 40 TDs.

Here are the other awards the Cardinals will present at their last home game:

Coach of the Year

Marcus and Mark Carter, Goodyear Desert Edge

In their fourth year leading the program as co-head coaches, the twin brothers took the Scorpions (11-3 including playoffs) to the 5A title game, and nearly pulled off a remarkable comeback, falling to Higley 42-41 in the final, after having a two-point conversion run with no time left nullified by a holding penalty. Higley had trailed 42-13 in the game, before staging an unbelievable rally, despite having 16 players ejected from the game late in the first half for running onto the field during a melee along the Higley sideline after a Higley punt return.

Desert Edge High football coaches Mark Carter, left, and his brother Marcus Carter speak during the Arizona Interscholastic Association high school state football championship media day on Nov. 29, 2023 in Phoenix. Standing with the coaches are players, Deshawn Warner, (15), Hezekiah Millender, (2), and Aundre Gibson, (21). Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-Arizona Republic

Offensive Player of the Year

Gage Baker, Surprise Paradise Honors, Sr.

The quarterback tied a single-season national record with 91 TD passes, throwing seven in his final game, a losing effort to Tucson Sabino in the 3A championship game. It was the first time in school history that the program reached the 3A final. Baker set several state records. He completed 380 of 503 passes for 6,045 yards and had 11 interceptions. In his 2 1/2-year career, he passed for 11,769 yards and 173 TDs.

Paradise Honors Panthers quarterback Gage Baker (12) makes a pass against Valley Christian Trojans at Mesa High School in Mesa on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Alex Gould/Special for The Republic

Defensive Player of the Year

Noah Carter, Peoria Centennial, Sr.

The defensive end also played receiver and was a game-changer on both sides of the ball for the Open runner-up Coyotes. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, who is headed to Washington to play college football, had 55 tackles and 11 sacks. He also intercepted a pass, and caused and recovered a fumble.

No. 11, Noah Carter, pushes off players against Liberty High School.

Special Teams Player of the Year

Darius Haskin, Buckeye, Sr.

The 6-2, 180-pound senior won this for his kickoff and punt returns. He returned 13 kickoffs for 596 yards (45.8-yard average) and nine punts for 248 yards (27.6-yard average) for the Hawks. He returned four kicks for touchdowns and had a total of 28 TDs for the season.

Buckeye's Darius Haskin (No. 14), seen in a 2021 photo in a game vs. St. Mary's.

Each player receives a customized jersey and glass trophy, while the Carter twins will be honored with $4,000 to support the Desert Edge football program and a trophy that recognizes the honor. The awards were selected by a panel of experts.

