Bash adds a superstar to lineup of contenders

Apr. 10—In its 11-year history, the Braves Softball Bash has produced many more than its share of high school softball state championship contenders and/or champions.

The 12th edition of the tournament, which played its opening round Friday night at Miss Softball America's park, has even an extra attraction — Roncalli sophomore Keagan Rothrock, a player many believe is the best high school softball player in the nation.

Rothrock wasn't in the circle at the start of the Rebels' game against Edgewood on Friday, but the Mustangs made the mistake of taking an early lead. Rothrock shut out Edgewood for the last four innings and hit a go-ahead solo homer too as Roncalli — certainly one of the state contenders in this year's 16-team lineup — won 7-2.

Play continues Saturday at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and MSA, weather permitting, with crossover games at MSA starting at 2 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern had been unable to get to Terre Haute on Friday, so the Royals beat Terre Haute South last week. Friday night's results:

—Sullivan 10, Terre Haute North 1 — Freshman Kate Ridgeway pitched a seven-hitter for the 4-1 Golden Arrows, whose only loss so far has been in extra innings to Class 3A powerhouse Gibson Southern (a former Bash participant itself).

Avery Wiltermood was 3 for 5 with two homers and six RBI for Sullivan and Kendal Edmondson was 4 for 5 with two doubles and two runs. Klaire Williams was also 3 for 4 and Ridgway had a hit and scored twice.

For the 1-5 Patriots, Christina Richards was 2 for 3 with a double and scored North's only run, Taylor Hoggatt was 2 for 4 and Madison McKenzie hit a double. The Patriots also turned a nifty double play, Marlee Ramey to Halie Gilbert to McKenzie.

—Avon 11, West Vigo 3 — The Orioles, coached by former Clay City star Harley Sinders Skinner, scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning against a West Vigo team played without injured slugger Alex Barnaby.

The 3-2 Vikings got a two-run homer from Parker Auten, while Ashley Dunkin, Kenzie Rice and Carlea Funk also had hits.

—Northview 14, North Central 3 — The Knights improved to 3-0 as Olyvia was the winning pitcher and also went 3 for 4 with a homer, a double and three RBI.

Ellie Carter had a three-run homer and Hayden Smith had three doubles for Northview.

North Central, now 2-3, got a 3-for-3 performance from Emma Zimmerman that included a pair of doubles, while Hope Crooks hit a double and Keira Bledsoe had a nicely executed bunt for an RBI.

Late games were played between Tecumseh and Mooresville (coach Traci Ball's team might have won the state championship if there were was one in 2020), Castle and Martinsville and Franklin Central and Floyd Central.