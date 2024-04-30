Baserunning catapults W.F. West to Swamp Cup win

Apr. 29—BOX SCORE

At Bob Peters Field

BEARCATS 5, TIGERS 0

Centralia000 000 0 — 0

W.F. West002 201 X — 5

CEN Pitching — Miller (L) 6 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO. Highlights — Sprague 1-2, 2B, BB, 2 SB; Jenkins 1-3; Leedy 1-3, BB

WFW Pitching — Dahlin (W) 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO; Martin 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Highlights — Coleman 3-3, 2 3B, RBI, 3 R, 2 SB; Jones 2-4, RBI, R, 2 SB; Nachatilo-Smeltzer 1-1, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB

Seven stolen bases and two triples from Connor Coleman fueled the Bearcats in the first game of the Swamp Cup for baseball. They clipped Centralia 5-0 at Bob Peters Field on the campus of Centralia College on Monday night.

It was a scoreless game through 2.5 innings before W.F. West (15-5, 9-2 EvCo) scored on a wild pitch and a Deacon Meller RBI single in the third inning. It added two more in the fourth on a Coleman run-scoring triple and a Braden Jones sacrifice fly.

Coleman, Jones and Isaiah Nachatilo-Smeltzer all stole two bases each.

Nate Dahlin was lights out on the mound, allowing two hits and three walks to go with eight strikeouts in five innings of work. Centralia (6-12, 3-8) had just three hits on the day, but Brady Sprague roped a double and recorded two stolen bases.

The two sides will meet again on Tuesday at Wheeler Field. It will be the final game of the regular season for both teams.