Baserunning blunders prove costly in Range Riders loss

Jun. 18—KALISPELL — In a game featuring strong pitching from both teams, it seemed that the rain delay benefitted the visiting Great Falls Voyagers as the Range Riders comeback attempt fell short in the bottom of the ninth in a 4-3 loss.

Chad Castillo hit his fourth home run of the season to give the Range Riders an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Tyler Clayton, making his Pioneer League Debut, had allowed only one hit through three innings until a 30-minute rain delay forced the teams to head indoors.

Clayton, who joined the team last week from Georgia Gwinnett, resumed throwing in the top of the fourth and retired the side but the next inning the Voyagers scored their only runs of the game, taking a 4-1 lead.

"There is a big difference between the NAIA competition and here," Clayton said. "I need to make better pitches and just trust my stuff."

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Range Riders had runners on first and second with only one out. Ben Fitzgerald hit a one-hop line drive to left field and the third base coach waved home JD McLaughlin where he was thrown out by a couple of feet.

The very next batter, Mason Dinesen, dropped a well-placed bunt that the pitcher fielded and launched over the first baseman's head. Fitzgerald was once again waved home, trying to score from first and was tagged out to end the inning.

The Range Riders scored one run in the bottom of the eighth to cut the lead to 4-2. They loaded the bases with two outs, before pinch hitter Christian Kirtley lined out to left to end the threat.

JD McLaughlin led off the ninth with his second home run of the season to trim the deficit to 4-3 and they once again loaded the bases with two outs, before Ajay Sczepkowski struck out looking to end the game.

G. FALLS 000 040 000 — 4 8 1

GLACIER 010 000 011 — 3 5 0

Aj Fritz (5), Jose Torrealba (7), Jason Pineda (8), Braden Forsyth (9) and Hernan Yanez. Tyler Clayton (5), Jerry Huntzinger (9) and Freddy Guilamo.

GREAT FALLS VOYAGERS — Ryan Major 1-5, Kody Putnam 2-4, Mahki Backstrom 0-4, Jack Lynch 0-4, Frank Podkul 1-4, Freddy Rojas Jr. 0-2, Hylan Hall 2-4, Hernan Yanez 1-3, Kyle Schroedle 1-4.

GLACIER RANGE RIDERS — Andy Atwood 0-4, Ben Fitzgerald 2-3, Mason Dinesen 1-4, Chad Castillo 1-2, Nick Block 0-3, Ajay Sczepkowski 0-4, Gavin Tonkel 0-3, Freddy Guilamo 0-3, Christian Kirtley 0-1, JD McLaughlin 1-2 .

2B — Putnam, Hall. Fitzgerald. HR — Castillo (4), McLaughlin (2). RBIs — Major, Putnam, Schroedle 2. McLaughlin, Castillo 2.