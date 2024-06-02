BASEBALL: Is Yankees' second base future playing out at SWB?

There's a lot left to accomplish for the New York Yankees in 2024. The American League East crown is within reach. A deep playoff run is expected. Maybe, they ultimately will be the favorite to win their elusive 28th world championship once October dawns.

All of that comes with the territory when you enter June leading the major leagues in both on-base-plus-slugging percentage and earned run average. You're the best offensive team and the best pitching team with numbers like that. Makes it difficult to tamper the expectations.

But let's jump ahead of time and ourselves a bit to December, when the Yankees will have some significant decisions to make once they're faced with free agency. Juan Soto, the superstar outfielder who invigorated the lineup and the fan base during the season's first two months, will command top dollar once he hits the market. It's difficult to picture the Yankees not grasping the value of giving it to him.

Even the financial juggernaut that is the Yankees can't give a market-value contract to Soto and not expect to make hard decisions on other parts of the roster — not with Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton still owed around $108 million per season and none off the books before 2027.

The Yankees have decisions to make with stud closer Clay Holmes, who hits the open market and surely will command more than the $6 million he's making this season. They also have a team option to consider on first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and a somewhat more strategic decision to make on free-agent outfielder Alex Verdugo, a solid player whose infectious attitude adds a difference to a once-stodgy clubhouse.

What's clear is the sum of those decisions means the Yankees are much more likely than not to let second baseman Gleyber Torres, another free agent, find his payday somewhere else this winter.

If the Yankees lower the budget at a particular position, second base makes plenty of sense given how things have developed around the keystone sack with the RailRiders this season.

When the RailRiders opened their series in Toledo this week, arguably the most intriguing prospect to play for the squad this season returned to the field after an injury-riddled start to the season.

Second baseman Jorbit Vivas celebrated his Triple-A comeback with a strong start, picking up a single Tuesday before a two-hit, two-RBI game that sparked an offensive resurgence for the club from the top of the order in a Wednesday victory.

Acquired along with lefty reliever Victor Gonzalez in the offseason trade that sent shortstop Trey Sweeney to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vivas is a favorite among old-school scouts since hitting .312 with 14 homers in A-ball in 2021. He fanned in just 12.1 percent of his first 2,162 pro plate appearances, impressive for a player who rarely gets cheated on his swings.

He runs the bases well, is solid enough defensively and collects his share of doubles and homers, especially considering he isn't an overwhelming exit-velocity producer.

It would stand to reason, then, the Yankees will give him a long, consistent look at both second and in the leadoff spot.

Except...

The RailRiders might have at least as good a second-base bet on the injured list.

At least part of the reason Vivas will get that opportunity in the leadoff spot is because Caleb Durbin wound up on the injured list after being hit on the top of the right hand with a 95-mph fastball from Syracuse right-hander Mike Vasil in the first inning of a game May 23 at PNC Field and landed on the injured list.

It will be a while before Durbin returns, and the RailRiders will miss his consistency at the top of the order and his ability to make things happen in the biggest points in games. But, he'll be back in plenty of time to add to an already strong case to take that spot in New York himself.

Durbin hit .299 with a sterling .413 on-base percentage in 47 games for the RailRiders before the injury, backing manager Shelley Duncan's preseason insistence that the then-little-known 24-year-old would be one of the club's most exciting players in 2024.

He's more of a utility player than Vivas, but in ways that makes him a more interesting option for the Yankees, given how flexible they could be with him, D.J. LeMahieu, Jon Berti and Oswaldo Cabrera manning second and third.

It makes sense the Yankees haven't made a decision on how they'll ultimately replace Torres, or even if they'll have to. But the next four months in Triple-A, monitoring what should morph into a rare straight-up battle for a job between two really good young players, might give a sense of which way they'll lean.