Baseball - Yankees force deciding fifth game against Indians

- Aaron Judge capped a four-run second inning with a two-run double as the New York Yankees clobbered the Cleveland Indians 7-3 on Monday to even their Major League Baseball playoff series at 2-2. Judge was hitless in his first 11 at-bats of the American League Divisional Series but ended his drought at the perfect time at a packed Yankee Stadium. Starting pitcher Luis Severino allowed three runs on four hits and a walk in seven innings, pitching most of the night with a sizable lead. The final game in the best-of-five series, which the Indians led 2-0, is in Cleveland on Wednesday with the winner to face the Houston Astros for a spot in the World Series.





AFP