Baseball - Yankees to extend netting after fan incidents

- The New York Yankees said they will increase the protective netting at their stadium after several fans were injured this season. The announcement came 11 days after a young girl was hospitalised after being struck in the face by a foul ball. The incident interrupted the Yankees game against the Minnesota Twins and left players on both sides visibly shaken. A male fan needed medical attention in July after being hit by a foul ball while a young boy was left bloodied when being hit by debris from a broken bat in May.





AFP