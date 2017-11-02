Baseball world reacts to Gabe Kapler's introduction

Gabe Kapler made a lot of friends and contacts during his major-league career.

He played 12 seasons for six different teams, then joined two different organizations in his post-playing career.

So there was no shortage of baseball people who were thrilled to see him get his first crack at managing with the Phillies.

Here's a sampling of what the baseball world is saying:

Cubs manager Joe Maddon

"For me, Gabe was one of the best teammates I've been around from a manager's or player's perspective. I always thought he would be my bench coach one day, but I am much happier for him with the way it developed."



Maddon managed Kapler in Kapler's final two seasons in 2009 and 2010 with the Rays.

Former Rangers teammate Michael Young

"I can't think of anybody more deserving of this opportunity than Kap. I love the blue-collar mentality in Philly and they got their man. I never had a teammate outwork Kap. He's such a unique guy having been a big leaguer, played overseas, managed minor leaguers and run a farm system. He's going to be the fantastic manager that Philly deserves."



Young knows a little bit about Philly. He played 126 games here in his final MLB season in 2013.

Former Rangers teammate Ivan Rodriguez

"In the three years I played with him in Texas, I always admired the effort and intensity he brought to the game."



Former Red Sox teammate Pedro Martinez

"Gabe is very smart and willing to learn about everything and everyone. As a teammate, he was always focused before a game but was the ultimate brother come game time."

