Baseball community reacts to death of Roy Halladay
The death of Roy Halladay shocked the baseball world. As expected, an outpouring of reaction began almost immediately upon the news breaking.
From Major League Baseball Commissioner, Rob Manfred:
“All of us at Baseball are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay. A well-respected figure throughout the game, Roy was a fierce competitor during his 16-year career, which included eight All-Star selections, two Cy Young Awards, a perfect game and a Postseason no-hitter.
“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, including his wife, Brandy, and two sons, Ryan and Braden, his friends and countless fans, as well as the Blue Jays and Phillies organizations.”
From his teams:
Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017
Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0
— Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017
From the Players Union:
Statement of #MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark on the passing of Roy Halladay. pic.twitter.com/nnSnjEO7CG
— #MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) November 7, 2017
And from figures around the game who competed against him, played with him, learned from him or simply admired him:
I’m stunned to silence over the news of Roy Halladay. My thoughts and heart are with Brandy and the boys. Rest In Peace my friend.
— Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) November 7, 2017
“RIP Doc, but knowing you, rest is not in your vocabulary.” pic.twitter.com/rkT6l7fULa
— Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) November 7, 2017
Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy.
— Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017
By far the fiercest teammates I have ever been around with a heart of CHAMPION…sad we never got to win one together but will never forget this great night!!! Blessed to have been on the field to witness…Miss ya Brother https://t.co/W7t9CI14i0
— Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) November 7, 2017
Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay .great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed !
— Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) November 7, 2017
RIP…Roy Halladay one of the greatest teammates I have had the privilege the play with. Our prayers are with his wife and 2 boys!]]>🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏾🙏🏾💙🙏🏽😔