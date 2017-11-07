Baseball community reacts to death of Roy Halladay

The death of Roy Halladay shocked the baseball world. As expected, an outpouring of reaction began almost immediately upon the news breaking.

From Major League Baseball Commissioner, Rob Manfred:

“All of us at Baseball are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay. A well-respected figure throughout the game, Roy was a fierce competitor during his 16-year career, which included eight All-Star selections, two Cy Young Awards, a perfect game and a Postseason no-hitter.

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, including his wife, Brandy, and two sons, Ryan and Braden, his friends and countless fans, as well as the Blue Jays and Phillies organizations.”

From his teams:

Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017





Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017





From the Players Union:

Statement of #MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark on the passing of Roy Halladay. pic.twitter.com/nnSnjEO7CG — #MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) November 7, 2017





And from figures around the game who competed against him, played with him, learned from him or simply admired him:

I’m stunned to silence over the news of Roy Halladay. My thoughts and heart are with Brandy and the boys. Rest In Peace my friend. — Charlie Manuel (@CMBaseball41) November 7, 2017





“RIP Doc, but knowing you, rest is not in your vocabulary.” pic.twitter.com/rkT6l7fULa — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) November 7, 2017





Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy. — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017