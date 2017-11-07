Baseball community reacts to death of Roy Halladay

Craig Calcaterra

The death of Roy Halladay shocked the baseball world. As expected, an outpouring of reaction began almost immediately upon the news breaking.

From Major League Baseball Commissioner, Rob Manfred:

“All of us at Baseball are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay.  A well-respected figure throughout the game, Roy was a fierce competitor during his 16-year career, which included eight All-Star selections, two Cy Young Awards, a perfect game and a Postseason no-hitter. 

“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, including his wife, Brandy, and two sons, Ryan and Braden, his friends and countless fans, as well as the Blue Jays and Phillies organizations.”

From his teams:



From the Players Union:


And from figures around the game who competed against him, played with him, learned from him or simply admired him: