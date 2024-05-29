Baseball: Willmar Cardinals rally to win in 8AAA

May 28—WILLMAR — When Jordan Ellingson saw the baseball bounce off the Klemmetson Field turf, he knew he had an opening to secure a playoff win.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, a wild pitch by Detroit Lakes pitcher Alex Specht allowed Ellingson to reach home for a 5-4 come-from-behind victory for the Cardinals in the opening round of the Section 8AAA playoffs on Tuesday.

Ellingson thinks it was "probably" the fastest 90-foot sprint he's made in his baseball career. It completed the comeback for second-seeded Willmar after trailing seventh-seeded Detroit Lakes 4-3 through six innings.

"I just knew if it was past the catcher, I had to score," Ellingson said after getting mobbed at home plate.

The Cardinals (13-8) face third-seeded Little Falls at 5 p.m. Thursday back at Klemmetson Field. The Flyers defeated sixth-seeded Fergus Falls 7-6 on Tuesday. Also in 8AAA, No. 4 Rocori beat No. 5 Hutchinson 11-1 and faces No. 1 Alexandria, which had a first-round bye.

"We were slow at the start, didn't have a lot of energy," Ellingson said. "Then we picked it up towards the end and got the win."

In the next round, Ellingson said, "I feel confident in our team."

Willmar could have been shy about going home after how the eighth inning ended. With the bases loaded and one out, the Lakers got the force out at home, then threw to first for the double play, only for the first baseman to drop the ball. Cullen Gregory took off for home but got tagged out for the inning-ending double play.

In the ninth, Ellingson was able to make a read on the ball and timed his jump just right.

"Jordan had a good secondary lead and read the ball out of the pitcher's hand," said Cardinals head coach Tom DeBoer. "It's nice having a guy like Jordan in that situation. You don't have to worry about it; when he made that break, I knew he was in there."

Willmar fell into a 4-2 hole after Detroit Lakes (6-12) put up three runs in the top of the third. Cody Bartnes, Chaz Eckhoff, Easton Rieber and Noah Rieber strung together four straight singles to start the frame. Connor Beswick also had an RBI single in the inning.

Five of the Lakers' eight hits came in the third.

"It was just a lot of soft contact that was right at nobody," DeBoer said of the Lakers' big inning.

Willmar senior Dylan Staska drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth that cut the deficit to one.

Down to the final out in the seventh, Jaxin Schirmers, a defensive replacement, stepped into the batter's box for his first at-bat. He drove the first pitch into the outfield for the game-tying RBI single, scoring Gregory.

"Staying in the game when you're not on the field is tough sometimes," DeBoer said. "Credit to Jaxin for doing that."

After Ellingson pitched the first three innings, Tyler Madsen and Staska combined to throw three scoreless innings of relief. Staska got the win after striking out five with one hit and no walks over three innings.

"It would have been nice to play with a comfortable lead," DeBoer said. "But sometimes playing from behind can give you something to help you get through some tougher times later on in the postseason if you try to spin it from a positive."