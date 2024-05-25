Baseball: Willmar Cardinals close regular season with a win

May 24—BECKER — The Willmar baseball team won its tune-up game before the postseason gets underway next week.

Traveling to Becker on Friday, the Cardinals built a five-run lead en route to a 5-2 victory.

Willmar wraps up the regular season with a 12-8 record. The Cardinals open the Section 8AAA playoffs at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar's Klemmetson Field. The second-seeded Cardinals play No. 7 Detroit Lakes.

Three Willmar players — Connor Smith, Cullen Gregory and Conlan Carlson — had two hits against the Bulldogs.

Smith was 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base. Gregory went 2-for-4 with a run and a stolen base. Carlson finished 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base.

Right-hander Dylan Staska got the win after tossing four scoreless innings. He struck out two while allowing six hits and no walks.