Baseball: Wildcats double up Jackets, 10-5

Apr. 19—MISSOULA — Kellen Kroger brought in three runs and Matthew Mitts drove in two more as Columbia Falls defeated Stevensville 10-5 Friday in the Western Montana Showcase at Ogren Park.

Mitts also threw two innings on the mound for the Wildcats (7-1) allowing three earned runs on three hits, walking three and striking out one.

Reggie Sapa started the game pitching for Columbia Falls, throwing three innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits.

Evan Montague started for the Yellowjackets (0-6) allowing nine runs, three earned, striking out six in four innings of work. Montague also picked up two hits.

Stevensville committed seven errors in the game.

Eureka 6, Colville 5

COLVILLE, Wash. — Tristan Butts' RBI double in the top of the seventh lifted Eureka to a 6-5 road victory over Colville in high school baseball Friday.

Butts finished the day with two RBI's on two doubles as Eureka (9-1) rallied from a 5-2 deficit entering the fifth inning. Butts also threw 3 2-3 innings in relief to pick up the win allowing just one earned run on four hits, striking out seven and walking two.

AJ Truman started on the mound for the Lions, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits. Truman Walked seven and fanned six.

Marvin Holland started for the Crimson Hawks allowing five runs on two hits in five innings, walking six and striking out five. Sam Mitchell threw two innings in relief allowing just one run on one hit — the RBI double to Butts — and striking out three.