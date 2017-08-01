Baseball - White Sox's Moncada hurt in collision with teammate

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 31: Willy Garcia #61 of the Chicago White Sox is hit in the head by teammate Yoan Moncada #10 as they collide going for a ball hit by Darwin Barney of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 6th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images/AFPCHICAGO, IL - JULY 31: Willy Garcia #61 of the Chicago White Sox is hit in the head by teammate Yoan Moncada #10 as they collide going for a ball hit by Darwin Barney of the Toronto Blue Jays in the 6th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 31, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images/AFP (AFP Photo/JONATHAN DANIEL)

- White Sox rookie second baseman Yoan Moncada left Chicago's game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday on a stretcher after colliding with teammate Willy Garcia. Garcia, the right fielder, charged a shallow fly ball from Toronto's Darwin Barney and was sliding in a bid to make the catch when Moncada's right knee struck Garcia in the head. Barney ended up with a three-run double as both Moncada and Garcia remained down on the field. Moncada was taken from the field on a stretcher with what the team later said was a knee contusion, while Garcia left the game under his own power. The Blue Jays scored three runs in the inning to take a 6-0 lead but the White Sox rallied to win the game 7-6.





