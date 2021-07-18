Baseball has been a way a life in Verona for the last 100 years

Jul. 18—Baseball has always been a part of life in Verona.

During the 1920s and '30s, baseball provided a great time for fans, which were filled with anticipation and excitement to see a catcher by the name of Jace Williams. I am told by my uncle that he made the game so exciting with his comic and acrobatic skills. He could catch the ball with his bare hands and he would stand on his head after a fast play. Other old-time players include Tommy Henderson, Avery Gardner and others.

I remember hearing my parents talk about the Verona baseball team along with the Verona Blue Jays, when I was a child way back in the '40s. Names such as John Crockett, Jerry Traylor, Ed Lumpkin, Curtis Green, Leroy Bolden, Willie Green, Julius and Floyd Gardner, Melvin Bolden, Thomas Dunbar, Jack Pencel, Bus Wheeler, Hook Williams, John Lacy, Henry Wright and many more were discussed with great frequency.

The Verona Blue Jays got their name from the blue jeans they wore while in the military services. A gentleman by the name of Mr. Grandson (Blue) was the manager for the Blue Jays. His assistant manager was Eugene Cox. Some of the players' names were Shelby and Charles Robinson, Cornell Roberson, Robert Jennings, Henry Partlow, Vance Partlow, J. B. Trice, Clarence Jenkins, Chest T. Hill, Jay Sherene, Andrew Jenkins, Robert Lee Trice and Lavern. The ball field was located on what is now Wilson Circle.

Many are deceased now but the younger players continued to follow in the elder players' footsteps. Early in the '60s, Victor Thomas coached the Boy Scout baseball team that was called the Verona All-Stars. Charles Williams was one of the Scouts who later organized his own team in 1978, the Verona Black Sox. The ball field was located on City Point Road. Mayor Robbins approved Sunday games. The Black Sox continued to provide entertainment in the community, winning several trophies and awards. They were a member of the Tombigbee Waterway League, which consisted of 12 teams divided into North and South divisions.

The Verona Black Sox won more than 10 championships and several players were drafted into the minor and major leagues. The team played in Chicago, New Orleans, St. Louis, Arkansas, the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Tuskegee, Alabama, just to name a few. A caravan of fans followed them everywhere they played. James Edward Shell of Verona was drafted into the minor league but had to return home due to an injury. Jerome Williams (son of Coach Williams) and David Clark played with the Chicago Cubs; Bernard Springer played with the Cincinnati Reds.

In 2015, Coach Charles Williams decided to hang up his bat and ball after more than 37 years of dedicated service to this area, and his teams decided to retire.

The field is all grown up now, waiting for the next generation to take down the ball and bat and get a team up and running again.

We salute all of these baseball legends from the cotton fields to the baseball diamond. Some of the Verona heroes' names will never be recorded in the history books, but to these unsung stars we remember you during this 161st Birthday of Verona.

MARGARET BAKER is the Verona News columnist for Lee County Neighbors.