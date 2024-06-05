Baseball: Walk-off double ends Willmar Cardinals' season

Jun. 4—ST. CLOUD — A walkoff hit ended the Willmar baseball team's season in heartbreaking fashion.

Trailing 1-0 with bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning of a Section 8AAA elimination game, Alexandria's Cameron Simon took a 3-1 pitch to left field for a double. That allowed Gavin Klimek and Jordan Kuhnau to score in a 2-1 victory for Alexandria at Joe Faber Field.

Willmar concludes the 2024 season with a 14-10 record.

Coming into Tuesday's game, Willmar was 2-0 in walkoff games this postseason with a 5-4 nine-inning win over Detroit Lakes in the opening round and a 4-3 victory over Hutchinson in the elimination bracket.

Klimek started off the bottom of the seventh by drawing a walk. Kuhnau and Boone Branson hit back-to-back singles to load the bases and set up Simon's game-winning hit.

Willmar went ahead 1-0 in the top of the second after Conlan Carlson scored on a Reese Christianson fielder's choice.

Mason Thole was Willmar's top hitter, finishing 2-for-3. Jordan Ellingson, Braeden Fagerlie, Cullen Gregory and Carlson also had hits in the game.

Ellingson pitched the first six innings for Willmar. He struck out six while giving up eight hits and four walks.

Kuhnau was 3-for-4 with a double and a run for Alexandria. Simon finished 2-for-4.

Carter Simonson tossed five innings for Alex, striking out seven in a no-decision. Landon Gess-Norling got the win after two scoreless innings of work.

Alexandria played Rocori in the elimination bracket final. The Spartans led 9-4 in the top of the fifth inning before the game was suspended due to rain. Alex and Rocori resume play at 4:30 p.m. Thursday back in St. Cloud.

The elimination bracket winner plays Little Falls for the 8AAA championship at 7 p.m. Thursday. Game 2, if necessary, will be on Friday.