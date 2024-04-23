Baseball: University City 6, Lincoln 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- High School baseball showcase at Petco Park pitted University City against Lincoln. Centurions lead 1-0 early, and then added a two run homerun by Josh Kaplan gave them a 3-0 lead. They would tack on three more runs to win 6-0. Kaplan, went 2 for 3 with a double, homerun and two rbi’s to propel the Centurions to there 17th win of the season. Hornets played some good ball, but just could not get a timely hit with runners in scoring position.

