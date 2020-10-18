Baseball Twitter celebrates Astros elimination after Game 7 loss

Baseball fans (and quite a few players) have been waiting 11 months to say one phrase in unison: See you later, Houston Astros.

That moment finally came on Saturday.

With their 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, the Astros were eliminated from the postseason. More importantly to fans and baseball rivals angered by Houston’s cheating ways, it guaranteed the Astros would gain no form of redemption in the World Series.

The Astros delayed their demise longer than most anticipated or hoped they would. After making the expanded postseason with a losing record, the Astros stormed past the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics to surprisingly reach the ALCS. Then they shocked the world by turning a 3-0 deficit into a Game 7 against Tampa Bay.

It was an effort that under normal circumstances would have been celebrated and admired. The Astros, marred by a sign-stealing scandal uncovered last winter, have no such goodwill. The only celebration came in the moments after their elimination, when the baseball world unleashed their gleeful disdain.

Here, now, is just some of that reaction, beginning with the simplest and most effective sendoff possible.

Past and present MLB players lined up to take their shots as well.

As did Houston’s division rivals, the Texas Rangers.

If you thought sports reporters were going to chill on this subject, think again.

Politicians, too.

And now, it’s the fans’ turn to tee off.

