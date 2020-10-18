Baseball Twitter celebrates Astros elimination after Game 7 loss

Baseball fans (and quite a few players) have been waiting 11 months to say one phrase in unison: See you later, Houston Astros.

That moment finally came on Saturday.

With their 4-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, the Astros were eliminated from the postseason. More importantly to fans and baseball rivals angered by Houston’s cheating ways, it guaranteed the Astros would gain no form of redemption in the World Series.

The Astros delayed their demise longer than most anticipated or hoped they would. After making the expanded postseason with a losing record, the Astros stormed past the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics to surprisingly reach the ALCS. Then they shocked the world by turning a 3-0 deficit into a Game 7 against Tampa Bay.

The baseball world, from past and present players to diehard fans, celebrate the Astros being eliminated from the 2020 postseason. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) More

It was an effort that under normal circumstances would have been celebrated and admired. The Astros, marred by a sign-stealing scandal uncovered last winter, have no such goodwill. The only celebration came in the moments after their elimination, when the baseball world unleashed their gleeful disdain.

Here, now, is just some of that reaction, beginning with the simplest and most effective sendoff possible.

Houston Astros World Series titles with a trash can: 1 (1 season)



Houston Astros World Series titles without a trash can: 0 (58 seasons) — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) October 18, 2020

Past and present MLB players lined up to take their shots as well.

Man that’s too bad for the Astros. One game away from the World Series after being a sub .500 team this year. Shame. Clowns — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) October 18, 2020

As did Houston’s division rivals, the Texas Rangers.

If you thought sports reporters were going to chill on this subject, think again.

2020 finally got something right. — Anthony Andro (@aandro) October 18, 2020

Congrats to the Astros on finishing one game above .500 on the year. https://t.co/ABrGODAJ81 — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) October 18, 2020

There will be no piece of metal for the Houston Astros this year. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 18, 2020

The Astros were so close. It’s like they we’re missing that one extra thing. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 18, 2020

Astros lose!!! 👠 pic.twitter.com/Bq3w5GSijF — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 18, 2020

I feel bad for Dusty. I do not, at all, in the slightest, feel bad for the Astros. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) October 18, 2020

Politicians, too.

See, now there’s something good that happened in 2020: Astros eliminated from playoffs! #Cheaters — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) October 18, 2020

And now, it’s the fans’ turn to tee off.

For all the Astros fans pic.twitter.com/DTiMwjkBKA — David Lara (@davidlara) October 18, 2020

tired: the warriors blew a 3-1 lead



wired: the astros blew a 3-0 comeback — Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) October 18, 2020

Message for the Houston Astros pic.twitter.com/rzrMiZ94EE — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) October 18, 2020

sorry astros fans but this app has rules, and we gotta follow them so,, pic.twitter.com/hDEKwBqKFb — mike taddow (@taddmike) October 18, 2020

Every other fan base to the Astros fans right now pic.twitter.com/I7jiZHcj8p — TheCheapSeats 👻🎃 (@CheapSeatsLLC) October 18, 2020

When you hear the Astros were eliminated. pic.twitter.com/m4RDkz8IDV — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 18, 2020

the astros losing has really united our country — Lana Berry (@Lana) October 18, 2020

Good afternoon, good evening...



And goodnight. pic.twitter.com/PcWYt5ebTL — 2020 Astros Shame Tour (@AsteriskTour) October 18, 2020

