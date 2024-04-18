BASEBALL: Tuttle, Chickasha claim top 2 spots in 4A-4

Apr. 18—Area baseball teams took up the top two spots in District 4A-4.

The hunt for the 4A-4 title came down to the final district series between the Tuttle Tigers and the Chickasha Fightin' Chicks. The two teams entered this week's series with identical 12-0 district records.

Following Monday's 4-1 win in Tuttle, the Tigers entered Tuesday's game in Chickasha with the edge in the district title race. The Tigers eliminated every tiebreaker scenario and picked up a 9-1 victory in Tuesday's game.

Tuttle

Tuttle only held a 1-0 lead after three innings of the 9-1 win, but eight combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings gave the team full control of the game.

The big game on offense came from Holden Conner. He recorded multiple hits and five RBIs in the win.

Conner's big blast came in the fifth inning. With Tuttle leading 6-0, he blasted a home run to put the Tigers up 9-0.

Grayson Barnes delivered on the mound, striking out 11 batters in five innings.

The series sweep ensured Tuttle went through district play without a loss. They finished the district part of their schedule with a 14-0 district record.

The Tigers finished two games ahead of the second spot and five full games ahead of the third-place finisher in the district. Tuttle earned the right to host a regional tournament in the playoffs.

Chickasha

Chickasha took a 1-0 lead over Tuttle in the 4-1 game and was in a 1-1 tie before Tuttle took the lead for good.

The team also kept fighting in the 9-1 game, scoring one run in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Chickasha loaded the bases, and Lane Jay recorded a run-scoring hit to get Chickasha on the board.

At 12-2 in district play, Chickasha still finished second by a decent margin. The Fightin' Chicks finished three games ahead of the third-place finisher and still earned a regional hosting opportunity.