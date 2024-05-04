Baseball: Troup run rules Daingerfield, 10-0, in Game 2 of bi-district series

May 3—BULLARD — Troup evened its Class 3A, Region II bi-district series with Daingerfield at a game each Friday night by chalking up a 10-0 (6 innings, run rule) triumph over Daingerfield.

The decisive Game 3 will get under way at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Tatum High School baseball complex.

Carson Davenport pitched the complete game shutout and gave up just two hits while striking out three and not issuing a walk for Troup (21-6).

Davenport had ample run support, as Troup batters amassed eight hits in the game.

Colby Turner ripped a triple and a double to spur the Maroon and White at the plate. He also drove in a pair of runs.

Sophomore Logan Lockey belted a two-run home run for Troup, while Caden Graves, Tucker Howell and Davenport each stroked a base hit and had an RBI.

Troup had five stolen bases in the game, with Bryce Wallum and Hayden Huml swiping two each and Ty Lovelady stealing one.

Westyn Collard and Tanner Teeter had a base hit each for Daingerfield (14-12).

The Troup-Daingerfield series winner will advance to face either Harmony or Redwater in the Area round next week.