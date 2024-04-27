Baseball: Troup disposes of Jefferson; finishes as 16-3A runner-up

Apr. 26—JEFFERSON — The Troup Baseball Tigers earned their 20th win of the season Friday night in Jefferson by burying the Bulldogs, 9-4.

The win secured a second place finish in the District 16-3A standings for Troup (20-5, 9-3), while the Bulldogs end the year with a record of 7-17, 4-8.

Troup will face either White Oak or Daingerfield in the bi-district round of the state playoffs late next week. White Oak and Daingerfield ended the regular season tied for third place in the District 15-3A standings, both with 5-5 records.

Leading 4-3, Troup sent five men in to score in the top of the sixth inning.

Ty Lovelady scored the game-winning run for the Tigers. He reached base on a base on balls and was moved over to second on a fielder's choice, and then stole third base.

Lovelady was able to motor in to score when the Jefferson catcher committed an error.

Caden Graves went 2-3 with an RBI to lead the Tigers at the plate.

Hayden Huml, Carson Davenport and Joshua Childress each had a base hit and two RBI for the Maroon and White.

Troup racked up eight hits compared to the Bulldogs' five.

Davenport notched the win on the hill for Troup by pitching five frames and giving up three runs, all earned off of four hits. He struck out six and walked five.

The game was called in the top of the seventh inning due to inclement weather conditions.